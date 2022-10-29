Christine Lagarde defends ECB interest rise and tells Ryan Tubridy working people ‘first in my mind’

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the ECB’s interest rate hike this week was done with working people “first and foremost in my mind”, as she defended the move that will pile hundreds of euro onto repayments for homeowners.

Appearing on The Late Late Show on Friday night, she was asked by host Ryan Tubridy why the ECB raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 1.5pc on Thursday; the highest interest rate hike since 2009.

“I know that it’s a burden for some people, particularly those who have certain categories of mortgages and the European Central Bank doesn’t do that out of pleasure,” Ms Lagarde said.

“We do it because we are fighting, we do it because we are fighting inflation. Inflation has just pretty much come about from nowhere. We had been fighting deflation so when prices were going down, down, down, down, trying to bring them to a steady level so that people knew about stability,” she said.

“And then as a result of a very speedy recovery, plus the energy crisis caused by Mr Putin – who has decided in an unjustifiable way to invade another country and to put it in chaos, that’s what he’s trying to do, to cause chaos and to destroy as much of Europe as he can - this energy crisis is causing massive inflation which we have to defeat,” she said.

“So that’s why we had to raise interest rates because we want to tame inflation to bring it back to a reasonable level so that the cost of living is not as high as it is for people.”

Asked if she was thinking of economics and not about the consequenses for people, Ms Lagarde said: “I think of them first and foremost. I think of my children, I think of their friends, I think of those people who earn a living who have tough times – whether they are employees or whether they have small businesses – and I know that it is tough and I know if from (those) very close to home.”

“But equally we just have to do what we have to do. The mission of the European Central Bank is not just to be the custodian of the euro for everybody in Europe, but it’s also to fight inflation so that we have price stability,” she said.

“This is our mantra, this is our mission, this is our mandate and inflation is just terrible for all of us but its particularly bad for those who have low incomes because they get hit worse than those who have high incomes.”