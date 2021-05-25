Central Bank bans unauthorised mortgage broker who took customer deposits

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has indefinitely banned the managing director of an unauthorised mortgage broker after he wrongly induced customers to hand over their deposits to process their applications.

James Cumiskey, former MD of European Mortgage Call Centre Limited, of Dundalk, County Louth, is now prohibited from carrying out so-called “controlled functions” at any regulated provider.

That means he is barred from providing a wide range of financial services, including running a financial firm, overseeing compliance, processing insurance claims, advising clients or even arranging a financial service for a customer.

According to a Central Bank prohibition notice published this morning, Mr Cumiskey took the customer deposits on the basis that he need the money to process mortgage applications on their behalf.

However, neither Mr Cumiskey nor his firm were authorised as a mortgage intermediary even though the firm’s website prominently advertised mortgage services.

After being alerted to what was happening in January 2019, the Central Bank suspended Mr Cumiskey from performing any controlled function and the High Court extended this suspension on May 13, 2019.

The Central Bank launched an investigation which found that Mr Cumiskey had outstanding debts and was not managing his own financial affairs in a sound and prudent manner. Central Bank fitness and probity standards for people carrying out controlled functions require sound finances.

“The Central Bank’s fitness and probity regime works to ensure that persons holding key and customer facing positions in financial services are committed to high standards of competence, integrity and honesty,” said Seána Cunningham, CBI director of enforcement and anti-money laundering.

“When the Central Bank is investigating a person’s fitness and probity and considers, at any point, that there is a significant need to protect the users of financial services and financial stability, it has the power to issue a suspension notice...to protect consumers from potential harm.”

The prohibition, which began in July 2020 and has now been extended for an indefinite period, is just the ninth time the CBI has issued such a notice since the passage of the Central Bank Reform Act in 2010.

According to the notice, a Garda investigation into Mr Cumiskey and his firm is underway, but no further detail was provided.

