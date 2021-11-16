Canadian firm to buy Ireland’s Yew Grove for €177m

Canadian commercial property firm Slate has offered to buy Ireland’s Yew Grove real estate investment trust (REIT) for over €177m.

The cash offer, which was announced today, includes issued share capital valued at around €127.8m and borrowings of €49.5m.

It represents a premium of around 1.7pc on Yew Grove's closing share price of €1 on Monday, the last full day before the offer was made.

The Yew Grove board, on advice from Goodbody, said the offer was “fair and reasonable”.

Slate and Yew Grove said they would seek to complete the sale by November 29.

Yew Grove invests in office and industrial buildings to lease out to multi-national companies and government bodies.

It was listed on the Irish stock exchange 2018 and had targeted a property portfolio worth between €300m and €500m by 2021.

“The Directors are conscious of the challenges of raising capital at the scale and timeframe required to fully exploit Yew Grove's attractive investment pipeline,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The buyout will allow Yew Grove shareholders “to realise their full investment in Yew Grove for cash in the near term at an attractive valuation” the statement added.

Yew Grove recently agreed new leases on a number of its properties, including Kildare industrial unit L2 at Naas Enterprise Park, and a new 10-year lease with DHL Express for an entire 33,723 sq. ft building.

It has also recently signed several new leases in Cork and one in Athlone.