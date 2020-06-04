Cairn Homes agrees €30m deal to sell 61 apartments to council on former RTE lands in Donnybrook

A scale model image of how the Project Montrose apartments will look

Cairn Homes has agreed in principle a €30.175 million deal to sell 61 apartments to Dublin City Council for social housing from its planned development on former RTE lands at Donnybrook Dublin 4.

The builder has lodged 'fast track' plans for its €338 million ‘Project Montrose’ with An Bord Pleanala to secure planning permission for 614 residential units.

The developer purchased a 8.64 site at RTE's campus for €107.5m three years ago.

Now, as part of its obligations under Part V of the Planning and Development Act where it is required to allocate 10pc of any new private development to social housing, Cairn Homes has reached a deal with the City Council concerning its plans.

In a letter dated May 20th to Cairn Homes from Dublin City Council presented to the appeals board, senior Council official, Natasha Satell has stated that Cairn Homes has engaged in Part V discussions with the Council “and an agreement in principle to comply with their Part V requirement has been reached”.

Ms Satell states: “Dublin City Council’s preferred option is to acquire units on site and is bound by the planning permission granted."

Ms Satell added that “therefore, Dublin City Council can only agree in respect of the actual permitted development”.

The apartments put forward by Cairn are made up of 37 one bedroom apartments and and 24 two bed apartments.

The documentation put a value of €521,377 on the two bed apartments and €472,797 on the one bed apartments.

The Part V apartments are to be located in one eight-storey block in the scheme.

A spokeswoman for Cairn Homes confirmed on Thursday that last year the company sold 133 homes under Part V to local authorities at an average selling price of €224,000 - which translates to a total of €29.79m.

Planning documentation with the application states that Project Montrose represents "a once in a lifetime opportunity for a landmark development in one of Dublin’s most desirable neighbourhoods”.

It goes on to say that the scheme “offers a unique vision for sustainable development in a parkland setting” and will provide for a series of taller “Villa’ style buildings fronting the Stillorgan Rd with a perimeter of lower ‘Pavillon’ buildings along the rear boundary.

O’Mahony Pike Architects is the firm retained by Cairn Homes to design the plan that is made up of 611 apartments across nine buildings ranging in height from four to 10 storeys in height.

The proposed scheme also includes three townhouses, one childcare facility and two cafes.

The scheme is made up of 59pc of two bed residential units, 31pc of one-bed residential units and 10% of three bed residential units.

Planning consultants, Avison Young state that the design rationale for the proposal “is to provide a landmark residential development delivering a new urban neighbourhood with increased height and density and high quality urban frontage on a gateway to Dublin city”.

They state that the development “will contribute towards the consolidation of Dublin City in accordance with national policy that promotes a shift away from current patterns of low density development towards more sustainable, compact urban growth within the built-up footprint of existing urban settlements”.

Avison Young point out that the proposed development provides 10,348 sq. m of landscaped public open space, which exceeds the total quantum required by the Development Plan by 3,631 sq. m.

On the merits of the scheme, Avison Young state: “By placing people nearer to employment, services, and amenities, the proposed scheme will reduce further pressure on urban sprawl and lead to increased efficiencies and sustainability in the use of energy and public infrastructure.”

Third parties can now make submissions on the plan and An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision on the planning application by September 15th.

Asked as when construction might be expected to start if planning comes through, the spokeswoman for Cairn Homes stated that “given the application is still in process it would be too premature to discuss timelines”.

Online Editors