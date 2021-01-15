| 1.9°C Dublin

Buyers face new six month ‘use it or lose it’ rule for mortgage approvals

Leading lender introduces a shorter time limit

Charlie Weston

A leading lender has reduced to six months the period that mortgage approvals in principle will stay in place.

Haven, which is the broker-focused part of EBS, said mortgage applications approved after this week will no longer be valid for a year.

Other lenders are now expected to follow.

