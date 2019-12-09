Housebuilding activity has slowed for the first time since 2013, the latest Ulster Bank construction survey has found.

Building of houses slows for first time since 2013

Its Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) said the industry's slowdown overall moderated last month.

The headline measure of activity rose to 48.2 from 46.2, moving towards the 50 level that marks the point of growth versus contraction.

But home construction fell below 50 for the first time since June 2013, slumping to 47.7 from 51.3 in October.

