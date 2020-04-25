| 8.3°C Dublin

Banks limit home loans amid house price fears

Concern supply of new homes will be scaled back

PROPERTY prices increased in the year to February, but the impact of the pandemic is likely to have seen values in free-fall since then

PROPERTY prices increased in the year to February, but the impact of the pandemic is likely to have seen values in free-fall since then (stock photos)

Charlie Weston and Eilish O'Regan

BANKS are tightening the criteria for mortgages over fears of sharp house price falls and because so many people have suffered income shocks.

Several lenders will no longer allow exemptions from Central Bank lending rules, a move that is likely to hit first-time buyers hard.

One in five mortgage borrowers was granted exemptions in 2018, but now banks are suspending these types of loan.

