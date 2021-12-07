Bank of Mum and Dad loans millions to first-time buyers

Central Bank rules mean first-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc, unless they can get an exemption. Stock image

The Bank of Mum and Dad is playing a huge role in funding the purchase of homes for sons and daughters.

New research shows that four out of 10 first-time buyers are being gifted money to help them build a deposit to buy a home.

In the first half of this year the total value of gifts from families to buyers towards deposits was almost €210m.

Almost €150m of this went to first-time buyers, and the rest to mover purchasers.

And the typical new buyer now has built up a deposit of more than €52,000, according to the latest Housing Market Monitor from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Many buyers are using their own savings, but the role of parents helping out with deposits is seen as hugely significant.

Savings are four times more than gifts, totalling around €795m for new buyers and movers, according to calculations by the banking lobby group.

For mover-purchasers, funds from inheritances and the proceeds from the sale of a previous property are significant sources of deposits.

The average deposit for a mover-purchaser is €135,000.

Buyers are under pressure from a shortage of new and second-hand properties to buy and from surging prices.

This means bigger deposits are needed.

Having to pay record-high rents is also sapping their ability to build a deposit.

Central Bank rules mean first-time buyers need a deposit of at least 10pc, unless they can get an exemption.

There are also limits – related to incomes – on how much people can borrow.

Last week, the Central Bank said it would tweak the operation of the lending rules. It will allow lenders to carry over any unused allowance year to year.

Banks are allowed to lend a proportion of money outside the rules.

Average property prices increased by 12pc in the year to September, with prices in Dublin going up by 11.5pc.

Chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation Brian Hayes said “rising house prices seem to be driving deposit amounts”.

House price growth has accelerated in recent months mainly due to the imbalance between supply and demand. And supply was seriously affected due to the pandemic, he said.

“In contrast, the lower-than-estimated supply, due to the pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 has put further pressure on average prices.”

Mr Hayes said affordability was becoming challenging, with average rents also at their highest levels. Rents are more than one-third higher than their peak in 2008.

Annual housing output has been flat last year and this year, but it is expected to increase significantly next year.

There has been a pick-up in commencement activity, particularly since April 2021 with the full reopening of the construction sector.

“However, cost inflation is likely to play a role on average price developments over the short term”, Mr Hayes continued.

Last week, banks said that just over a quarter of first-time buyers were aged 30 or under last year.

This contrasts with 2004 when six in 10 people taking out a mortgage were under the age of 30.