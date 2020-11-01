| 10.3°C Dublin

Average mortgage approval value up 9pc

 

The Banking Payment Federation of Ireland (BPFI) report on mortgage approvals has shown the average mortgage approval in September was €251,300, up over 9pc on the year. (stock photo) Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

The Banking Payment Federation of Ireland (BPFI) report on mortgage approvals has shown the average mortgage approval in September was €251,300, up over 9pc on the year.

According to an analysis by stockbroker Davy, the increase could point to "fresh impetus" for Irish house prices.

In the research, Davy said the average mortgage was €248,000 over the third quarter of the year, up 5.2pc on the year to a fresh cycle high.