Average mortgage approval value up 9pc

The Banking Payment Federation of Ireland (BPFI) report on mortgage approvals has shown the average mortgage approval in September was €251,300, up over 9pc on the year.

According to an analysis by stockbroker Davy, the increase could point to "fresh impetus" for Irish house prices.

In the research, Davy said the average mortgage was €248,000 over the third quarter of the year, up 5.2pc on the year to a fresh cycle high.

"This could, in part, reflect banks prioritising better quality borrowers with higher incomes, but also that there has been little impact of tightening credit standards on the housing market," the note read. In September, Davy said mortgage approval volumes rose 27pc. Average approval for house purchase was €251,300, up 9.3pc on the year. "It may be that rationing of exemptions to 3.5x loan-to-income (LTI) limit earlier in 2020 due to uncertainty on Covid-19 is now being unwound, pushing up average approvals." Davy now believed its mortgage-lending forecast of €7.3bn was too conservative. It said the outturn for 2020 could be "above €7.5bn". Brian Hayes, chief executive of BPFI, said: "Average drawdown or approval values are a reflection of average prices in the market as banks have to operate within the macro-prudential framework which has limits on LTV [loans to value] and LTI levels for borrowers. For example, the mean price in Dublin was €442,000 in August 2020. Even in regions outside Dublin mean prices are high for example Mid-East €302,000 and Wicklow €368,000." "With regard to mortgage applications and approval levels, the economic data shows that there are a considerable number of sectors and areas of employment which have not been impacted by Covid-19, or certainly not as severely impacted as other sectors have unfortunately been. The incomes of potential borrowers working in those more resilient sectors are obviously less impacted, and so they are in a position to meet the required LTV and LTI requirements under macroprudential rules."