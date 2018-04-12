Average house prices jump almost €17,000 in just one month - CSO
Property price rises show no sign of easing.
Prices jumped by 13pc in the year to February, the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show.
The rise in the second month of the year was even faster than those experienced in the previous two months.
Dublin saw prices rise by 12.7pc, but outside of the capital the pace of the rise was even faster at 13.1pc, the CSO said.
The midland region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 14.8pc.
The south-east region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing 8.6pc. Apartment prices in the rest of Ireland increased 14.6pc in the same period.
The average price paid for a residential property in February was €291,000, up nearly €17,000 from the previous month.
Overall, the national index is 22pc lower than its highest level in 2007.
Dublin residential property prices are 23pc lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 27.5pc lower than their May 2007 peak.
