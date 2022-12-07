MORTGAGE lender Avant Money has become the latest to raise its interest rates.

Fixed rates and follow-on variables are going up by an average of 0.75 percentage points from tomorrow.

Some rates are going up by 1 percentage point.

Customers with a current offer letter who draw down their mortgage by January 20 next will be able to get the current rates.

There is no immediate change for existing customers, however.

It is Avant Money’s third rate rise this year.

The lender, which has its head office in Leitrim and is owned by Span’s BankInter, said the move was being made in light of interest rate increases by the European Central Bank and rising funding costs.

Avant Money continues to offer its ‘One Mortgage’ product and is now the only lender in Ireland offering fixed rates for longer than 10 years, it said.

Head of mortgages at Avant Money Brian Lande said: “We continue to see interest rates increase and regrettably are passing these onto our customers. Our One Mortgage provides an attractive alternative for customers who value the certainty of knowing exactly how much their monthly mortgage repayment will be, and peace of mind knowing this will not change should interest rates rise further.

“One in ten Irish consumers have chosen Avant Money for their mortgage in 2022, and we look forward to bringing even more innovative products to our customers next year.”

Avant Money shook up the market here when it launched mortgages at rates of just below 2pc around two years ago.

Broker Michael Dowling said the latest rises mean Avant Money’s rates were now in line with those charged by AIB and Permanent TSB.

The three-year fixed rate will go from 2.25pc to 3.25pc for a borrower with a 60pc loan to value or less.

The five year fixed rate for a first-time-buyer couple with a 90pc loan to value goes from 2.9pc to 3.8pc.

Mr Dowling said this means monthly borrowing costs will be €50 higher on the three-year rate for every €100,000 borrowed.

Already this year AIB increased the cost of its fixed rates twice in the last two months.

They went up by 0.5 percentage points each time for AIB, EBS and Haven.

And Ulster Bank said it is to increase its fixed rates by 0.75 percentage points.

The new Ulster Bank rates apply only to its existing customers as the departing bank is no longer offering mortgages to new customers.

Permanent TSB raised its fixed rates by an average of 0.45 percentage points, with Bank of Ireland opting for a 0.25pc rise.

None of the three biggest banks have increased their variable rates.

ICS Mortgages and Finance Ireland have each increased rates on certain products since the ECB first moved its rates up in July.

And there are more rate rises on the way.

Tracker and variable rate mortgage holders face another big financial hit as the European Central Bank is set to hike its main lending rate again next week.

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf has warned of another mega hike of 0.5 percentage points.

If this is announced next week, it will mean the annual cost of repayments on a €200,000 mortgage will have shot up by close to €3,000 in a year.

It will be the fourth increase in rates since the summer.

Avant Money provides mortgages, personal loans and credit cards under its own brand and through An Post Money, Chill Money and other partners.

Its mortgages are available through certain mortgage brokers and loans are available to first-time buyers, movers and switchers.