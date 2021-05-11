| 7.7°C Dublin

As home ownership becomes further out of reach, renting will be an unavoidable way of life for the masses

Three of our writers opened up about their experiences in the property world

Securing a mortgage in Ireland is very difficult, leaving many people with little choice but to rent. Expand
Young people like Gabija Gataveckaite face significant challenges getting on the property ladder.​​​​​​​ Photo: David Conachy Expand
Liam Collins purchased his Blackrock, Co Dublin home at a time of reluctant lenders and high interest rates. But, he says, &lsquo;at least there were houses&rsquo;. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Becoming a mother to daughter Isola has given Tanya Sweeney a new sense of urgency about buying a &lsquo;forever&rsquo; house. Expand

Liam Collins, Tanya Sweeney and Gabija Gataveckaite

Yes, I am privileged. I own a property in a good location, the Dublin suburb of Blackrock. I certainly wouldn’t be able to afford to buy it now.

The homeowner: Liam Collins

But it was also a struggle, from the day I bought it to the €15,000 I had to spend last year putting on a new roof. No matter how elegant an old house may look, there is little pleasure in sitting watching the rain run down the inside wall after a heavy shower.

