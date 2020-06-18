Applications for mortgage payment breaks fall sharply

APPLICATIONS for mortgage payment breaks have slowed to a trickle, in a what could be a sign the financial stress on families is easing.

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland said applications for the breaks are now down to just 30 a day, from thousands at the height of the lockdown.

Banks and other lenders said the fall in demand was due to the gradual re-opening of the economy and the return to work amongst employees.

Some 80,000 mortgage holders are on payment breaks.

The banks, non-bank lenders and credit service firms, that handle loans owned by vultures, initially reacted by offering customers a three-month break on their mortgage payments.

This is now being extended to six months.

And the new deadline date for new payment break applications is now September 30, rather than the end of this month. This comes after the European Banking Authority, which is the EU agency tasked with implementing a standard set of rules to regulate and supervise banking across all EU countries, extended the deadline.

Banking & Payments Federation (BPFI) chief executive Brian Hayes said: “Figures from across the sector this week indicate that demand for mortgage payment breaks is now just 3pc of what it was at the peak of Covid-19, indicating a strong fall off in the demand for these breaks.”

He said member lenders were receiving thousands of applications a day in the early stages of Covid-19 in March and April.

“However, we are seeing a significant reduction in demand, falling to just 30 applications a day in the case of some members.”

Mr Hayes noted that we have seen a recent reduction of 100,000 in the number of employees receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) in a short period and the continued re-opening of sectors that had been most severely hit in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hayes encouraged those seeking advice or making a decision on an application to access the BPFI’s ‘Guide to the Covid-19 Payment Break and Repayments’ at the BPFI website.

The banking lobby group welcomed the announcement by the European Banking Authority to extend the deadline date for new payment break applications to September 30.

However, he said he expected the demand for the payment breaks to taper in the weeks ahead given the rapid fall in applications already seen by the industry in recent weeks.

Earlier this week Sinn Féin called for banks to bear the interest cost imposed on stretched borrowers forced to get a payment break from their lender.

Online Editors