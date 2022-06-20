Airbnb to block landlords who breach letting laws

Airbnb, which has faced strong criticism for taking homes out of the rental market, wants the Government to set up a register of approved short-term lets so it can block non-registered landlords from its site.

The move comes as figures for Ireland continue to show far more accommodation available for short-term lets on Airbnb than through rental agencies.

However, the company has said it is not to blame for the country’s housing crisis.

In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, Airbnb’s general manager for northern Europe Amanda Cupples said that recently-­introduced regulations weren’t working.

She added that a new register could help clamp down on those dodging the law.

Ms Cupples said that a handful of other European countries – including the Netherlands, France and Portugal – had adopted similar systems.

In 2019, Ireland adopted new rental regulations designed to crack down on property owners who cash in on more profitable, less regulated, Airbnb listings.

The new rules involved planning permission requirements and time limits on lettings.

But with Ireland in the grip of a worsening housing crisis, a number of commentators say the measures have failed to have an impact.

“We know that we have a problem and that Ireland has a problem,” said Ms Cupples.