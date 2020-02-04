AIB makes further €300m provision for tracker mortgage scandal

AIB has made a provision of €300m to cover compensation due to some customers that had the option of a tracker mortgage.

The bank said that following a preliminary decision issued by the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman the redress may be due.

It added that discussions are “ongoing” with the Central Bank with regard to potential appropriate treatment of this group of almost 6,000 customers.

AIB had previously offered this group of consumers €1,615.

The provision will be taken into its 2019 results.

To date AIB has paid out €272m in respect of the tracker mortgage scandal.

In July last the year the bank said its final payments to customers in respect of the scandal were “almost complete.”

More to follow