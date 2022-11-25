AIB, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, is increasing its fixed rates. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

AIB is to increase its fixed rates for the second time in just over a month.

Last month the bank increased all its fixed rates by 0.5 percentage points.

It is now increasing fixed rates for AIB, EBS and Haven by a further 0.5 percentage points from the close of business today.

But customers who draw down their new mortgage by January 16 next can avail of the previous rates.

There is no change in the variable rates, with tracker rates moving in tandem with the European Central Bank rate.

The banking group blamed the rising cost of funds after the European Central Bank pushed up its key refinancing rate three times since July, taking it from 0pc to 2pc.

AIB is also launching a one-year fixed term deposit rate paying 0.5pc for amounts over €15,000.

This represents an increase on the previously announced fixed term deposit rate of 0.25pc.

Some AIB and Haven fixed rates will now go above 4pc.

The 10-year AIB fixed rate for those with a loan to value of greater than 80pc will be 4.30pc.

Haven’s one and two year rates will both be 4.15pc.

Last month’s higher fixed rates are across the AIB, EBS and Haven brands, pushed up the cost of repayments on some fixed rates by €300 a year.

Broker Michael Dowling said this latest rise will mean fixed rates will have gone up by 1 percentage points in six weeks.

He said the latest rise will add €70 to the monthly cost of repayments on €250,000 mortgage over 30 years.

The annual rise will amount to €840.

Taking two hikes together will mean annual repayments will have increased by €1,700 over a year, Mr Dowling said.

It comes a day after Ulster Bank said it is to increase its fixed rates far more than other banks.

The new Ulster Bank rates apply only to its existing customers as the departing bank is no longer offering mortgages to new customers.

The two, four and seven-year fixed rates are going up by 0.75 percentage points.

Ulster Bank said it will honour the original rates for these tracker and offset customers who have already applied for a fixed rate, even where they have not yet reached the stage of having a loan offer.

This is also the case for existing variable rate customers who have applied for a fixed rate with us but for whom that product switch has not yet been completed.

Customers with fixed rates expiring in November or December this year will also be able to access existing rates up to the date of expiry of their current rate.

Permanent TSB raised its fixed rates by an average of 0.45 percentage points, with Bank of Ireland opting for a 0.25 percentage point rise.

None of the three largest banks have increased their variable rates.

ICS Mortgages, Finance Ireland and Avant Money have each increased rates on certain products since the European Central Bank first moved in July.