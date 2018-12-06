Housing charity Threshold received 73,526 calls last year - and a third were from tenants faced with losing their homes.

Housing charity Threshold received 73,526 calls last year - and a third were from tenants faced with losing their homes.

A third of calls to charity 'from people losing home'

At the launch of its annual report for 2017, chairperson Aideen Hayden said that: "Of particular concern to Threshold is the rise in the number of people contacting us in relation to tenancy terminations, with an 18pc increase on the previous year's figures.

"This points to the vulnerability of people in the private rented sector," she said.

"We are dealing with many people who come to our services who are facing unaffordable rent increases."

The charity is campaigning to see the introduction of a "transparent dwelling-specific" rent register to help matters,

This would allow tenants in rent pressure zones to compare prices. It would also help in effective enforcement of legislation which is designed to cap annual rent increases at 4pc in designated areas.

The organisation also saw an increase in "renovictions" or notices of termination which were issued on the grounds of renovation work or last year.

In total, Threshold protected 4,376 tenancies last year.

Irish Independent