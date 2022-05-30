| 5.6°C Dublin

A mortgage switch in time will save you a packet in looming interest rate hikes

Swapping a short fixed-term mortgage to a longer term one would insure you against shock increases in repayments when your current deal ends, says expert Martina Hennessy.

Swapping a short fixed-term mortgage to a longer term one would insure you against shock increases in repayments when your current deal ends, says expert Martina Hennessy. Photo: Stock image

Swapping a short fixed-term mortgage to a longer term one would insure you against shock increases in repayments when your current deal ends, says expert Martina Hennessy. Photo: Stock image

Swapping a short fixed-term mortgage to a longer term one would insure you against shock increases in repayments when your current deal ends, says expert Martina Hennessy. Photo: Stock image

Charlie Weston

Mortgage switching activity has jumped 33pc year on year, fuelled by an expectation that rates will rise this year.

According to the latest Irish Independent/Doddl.ie Mortgage Switching Index, homeowners could be needlessly paying an average of €4,388 in extra mortgage repayments a year by not switching lenders.

The index has found this figure increases to €4,468 if the building energy rating (BER) is B3 or above. That is because these homeowners are eligible for a Green mortgage with fixed rates as low as 1.9pc.

The index is based on the average mortgage drawn down for new lending in both first-time buyer and second-hand mover markets in the first quarter of this year.

The average draw down is currently €272,091.

There are still more than 200,000 households repaying their mortgage on standard variable rates of up to 4.5pc. But the lowest available rate is now a fixed 1.95pc.

Homeowners should now consider swapping their short-term fixed mortgage rates for longer-term options, said Martina Hennessy, managing director of Doddl.ie. This would insure them against shock increases in repayments when their current deal ends.

But there is a risk for those on short-term fixed rates. If they roll out of their fixed-term contract in a year or two years from now, rates could be much higher, she advised.

The prospect of higher mortgage costs is prompting huge numbers to switch from variable or short-term fixed rates in a bid to beat the expected increases. “There is still time to lock down a strong fixed rate to safeguard against what could be multiple rate increases,” she said.

