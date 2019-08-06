€84m plan to build 1,800 affordable homes gets green light

Nearly 1,800 new homes are set to be built on local authority sites that will be fitted-out with new infrastructure, including sewerage systems, roads and bridges as part of a Government scheme to upgrade public land for housing.

Nearly 1,800 new homes are set to be built on local authority sites that will be fitted-out with new infrastructure, including sewerage systems, roads and bridges as part of a Government scheme to upgrade public land for housing.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has approved €84m in funding for some 25 local authority sites in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford. There are plans to build a total of 1,770 homes on these sites which the Government says will be affordable for young couples and workers.

The money is being provided under the Serviced Sites Fund (SSF), a €310m fund for local authorities which was specifically established to deliver infrastructure on public land in order to fast-track the delivery of housing.

The fund will operate until 2021 with the Government aiming to deliver approximately 6,200 affordable homes.

Today's announcement is the second round of funding under the SSF. The first round last December provided €43m for projects on seven sites in Dublin and three in Cork.

The Department of Housing has not yet released a breakdown of where the funding under the second tranche is being spent.

Mr Murphy said the scheme is a way of the State intervening in the market and using local authority land to deliver affordable housing.

"Unless the Government steps in to bridge the gap, young couples and workers may not be able to afford to buy their own home in our cities and large towns," he said.

"That's why we are using local authority land to build more affordable homes for young workers and couples, and that's why these approvals announced today are so important.

"The market will not fix our housing problems alone, the Government must lead on providing more affordable homes."

Irish Independent