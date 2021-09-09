Prices rising at rate not seen for 10 years

After years of low inflation, prices are rising. Photograph PA

THE cost of living is rising fast with inflation now at a 10-year high.

Rising costs of energy and container transport, along with Covid-related shortages, are pushing up prices.

The Central Statistics Office said that the consumer price index for August is now 2.8pc. This is the tenth month in a row the inflation rate has risen.

Airfare costs rose by 50pc, with home-heating oil prices rising by 39pc when compared with August last year.

Double-digit rises in the cost of petrol and diesel were also recorded. Petrol prices were up 12.5pc, with diesel up by 13pc when compared with a year ago.

Strong demand from the release of pandemic-savings is helping to fuel price surges.

August’s inflation rate represents the largest rise since November 2011, when the consumer price index was at 2.9pc.

Prices increased by 0.6pc in the month, which is the tenth month in a row that has shown monthly inflation, the longest sequence of monthly inflation since 2007.

Worldwide demand for gas and other fossil fuels is driving rises in the cost of home-heating oil, electricity and gas and the cost of petrol and diesel.

The largest increases in prices were seen in transport, electricity and gas costs, fuel, restaurants and hotels and alcohol.

CSO statisticians said the most significant monthly price changes were increases to clothing and footwear, where prices rose by 2.2pc, and in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category where there was a 2.1pc increase in prices.

The annual change in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland in August was 3pc.

Statistician Colin Cotter said the CSO has recorded rises in the cost of electricity, gas, home heating oil and rents in addition to higher mortgage interest repayments.

There have been 20 different rises imposed by the 14 different energy suppliers in the cost for consumers of electricity and gas. Some energy retailers have imposed three price rises this year, with Panda Power announced four hikes.

The CSO price index shows that home-heating oil costs shot up by 39pc in the past year.

Electricity prices are up 20pc, with gas prices rising by 12pc.

Petrol prices rose by 12.5pc in the past year, with diesel prices up by 13pc.

The cost of airfares are up by an astonishing 50pc.

The index for August indicates higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food consumed in licensed premises, restaurants, cafes etc. and an increase in the cost of hotel accommodation.

Motor insurance costs are down by 6.4pc over the last 12 months, the CSO said.

Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes said prices were rising across a range categories, and not just impacted by higher worldwide energy costs.

He pointed out that clothes prices are rising, along with those for petrol and home energy costs.

The range and nature of the rises meant consumers feel the cost of living is increasing far more than the headline COS inflation figures.

“Inflation is likely to rise further in the near term and with higher heating costs eating into spending power, the sense of severe pressure on spending power could be a feature of coming months," Mr Hughes said.

Central banks have said the inflation surge, which is being experienced in all western countries, is a temporary issue related to supply bottlenecks and a rise in the cost of wholesale energy costs.

But come economists fear price rises will now become embedded in the system.