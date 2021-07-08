Prices rise for eighth month in a row

Petrol and diesel prices are helping drive a rise in inflation.

PRICES rose for the eighth month in a row in June.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the consumer price index rose by 1.6pc last month when compared with the same month last year.

This is the second largest annual change since April 2019, following a rise of 1.7pc in May this year.

Surging costs of petrol, diesel and household energy are providing the main inflationary pressure. There were rises in the cost of home heating oil, electricity and gas.

Read More

Statisticians also noted higher rents and mortgage interest repayments over the last year.

Higher prices for motor cars and a rise in the cost of services for cars were also picked up.

This increase was partially offset by a reduction in air fares.

The CSO said the annual change in the consumer price index was influenced by higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food consumed in licensed premises, restaurants and cafes.

This increase was partially offset by lower prices for hotel accommodation.

Rises in the cost of tobacco products and higher prices for wine and spirits sold in supermarkets and off-licences were evident in the last year, the CSO said.

CSO statistician Colin Cotter said: “The Consumer Price Index Statistics for June 2021 show a rise in prices of 1.6pc on average compared to June 2020.”

He said the increase was mainly caused due to a rise in the cost of home heating oil, electricity, gas, higher rents and mortgage interest repayments.

There are fears of more price rises to come.

Electricity, gas, broadband, health insurance, petrol and diesel costs are all rising, sparking worries about rising post-pandemic inflation.

Bord Gáis Energy became the latest energy supplier yesterday to announce price hikes, while telecoms provider Eir confirmed broadband and phone prices for some of its consumers would also increase.

Economist with KBC Bank Austin Hughes said we were now heading into a “noisy and nasty period of inflation”.

He blamed commodity shortages, Brexit issues, and higher costs for business in a pandemic. The hope is price rises will not last, but this may change as workers start demanding pay rises.

Experts said the impact of Covid-19 had meant price pressures had been muted up to now.

But a rise in the costs of raw materials, such as crude oil, and the impact of Brexit were now pushing up prices for consumers.

Petrol prices are up 20pc this year, with diesel prices up 22pc since June last year.

A recent study found that prices in Ireland for consumer goods and services are the joint second highest in the EU.

It comes as the European Central Bank is reported to have agreed to change its target inflation goal to 2pc. Up to now it aimed to keep the rate of price rises across the bloc at below or close to 2pc.

It is set to announce the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, redefining its inflation target seen by some as confusing and laying down what role it can play in the fight against climate change.