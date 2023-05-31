Prices continued to rise in May but inflation pace eases slightly

INFLATION continued to increase in May, keeping pressure on household budgets.

But the inflation rate at 5.4pc was down on the figure recorded for April, according to the Central Statistics Office said.

The EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland rose by 0.3pc in the month of May, to take it to an estimated 5.4pc when compared with the same month last year.

This compares with an annualised rise of 6.3pc in April.

Energy prices are estimated to have fallen by 3.1pc in the month of May, but were still up by almost 2pc over the last year.

Food prices are estimated to have increased by 0.4pcin the last month and are up by 12.5pc in the last 12 months.

This means that food prices are currently increasing faster than other goods and services.

When energy and unprocessed food is excluded to get so-called core inflation, the figure came in at 5.7pc for May when compared with the same month last year.

The EU statistics agency Eurostat will publish flash estimates of inflation for the Eurozone for May tomorrow.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest flash estimate of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), compiled by the CSO, indicates that prices for consumer goods and services in Ireland are estimated to have increased by 5.4pc in the past year.

“Looking at the components of the flash HICP in Ireland for May 2023, energy prices are estimated to have decreased by 3.1pc in the month and increased by 1.9pc% since May 2022.”

He said that food prices are estimated to have increased by 0.4pc in the last month and are up by 12.5pc in the last 12 months.

Transport costs fell by 1.3pc in the month and are down by 1.4pc in the 12 months to May 2023.

However, transport costs are likely to have risen when the figures for next month are calculated.

This is due to the reintroduction of the excise duty on petrol and diesel will see prices begin to increase at forecourts across the country from midnight tonight.

From June 1, petrol will increase by 6c per litre and by 5c per litre for diesel.

As part of cost-of-living measures, in March 2022 Government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol and diesel.

Excise duty was reduced by 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel.

The measures were due to expire on August 31, 2022, but were later extended.

Food prices continue to shoot up.

Grocery price inflation is in excess of 16pc despite a slight dip in May and a marginal fall the previous month.

Market consultants Kantar, which released figure this week, said inflation was the “real driving factor” behind increased spending in Irish supermarkets rather than increased purchasing.

This prompted Labour’s spokesperson on Finance Ged Nash to call on the Government to copy the UK government by bringing retailers together to get them to introduce voluntary price caps on some on brand staples.

There was mounting evidence across Europe that food inflation was “extremely sticky” he said.

Mr Nash acknowledged that supermarkets could be “playing catch up” in terms of lost profits in the aftermath of the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And Fine Gael has been privately warned that food-price inflation will go “through the roof” as a result of tighter environmental rules for farmers that threaten food production.

The warning, from former Irish Farmers’ Association president Eddie Downey, was given earlier this month in a presentation to a private Fine Gael meeting — just days after Junior Retail Minister Neale Richmond failed to secure a commitment from supermarkets to reduce grocery prices.

Mr Downey, who chairs an internal Fine Gael forum on agriculture, told Fine Gael TDs and senators of growing concern among farmers about the impact of nitrates banding.