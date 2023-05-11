Prices continue to rise, although rate of inflation eased slightly in April

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) for April indicate that rising costs are still are massive drag on household expenditure.

Inflation was up by 7.2pc in April when compared with the same month last year.

This is down from an annual increase of 7.7pc in the year to March.

It is the 19th straight month where the annual increase in the consumer price index has been at least 5pc.

Food, energy and mortgage costs shot up last month, the CSO figures show.

Electricity costs were up 51pc, with gas up 56pc.

Mortgage interest repayments were up 41pc, as banks and non-bank lenders increased tracker rates and some variable, while also making new fixed rates more expensive.

Food prices were up 13.1pc.

Huge cost rises were seen in sugar, which is up 39pc. Frozen fish is up 30pc, whole milk by 24pc, and butter by 19pc, with eggs rising in price in the year by 18pc.

Education and transport were the only divisions to show a decrease when compared with April 2022.

When prices in April are compared with the previous month, they were up 0.5pc.

This is lower than the April 2222 rise of 0.9pc.

The CSO also published prices for a selection of goods and services for April.

Anthony Dawson of the CSO said: “The National Average Price of a number of items rose in April 2023.”

He said there were price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced pan, which was up 23c, an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan was 18c dear.

And two litres of full fat milk rose in price by 44c, with a pound of butter up by 66c when compared with April last year.

The rise in the price of staples comes after Tesco, Aldi and SuperValu all said this week they were cutting 10c from the price of their own-brand breads.

In the past few weeks supermarkets, with the exception of Dunnes Stores, have cut the price of their own-brand butter and milk.

SuperValu became the latest supermarket group to cut the price of its own brand bread with an announcement of a cut from Thursday.

The retailer said its 800g Daily Basics own-brand bread will reduce by 10 cent from 99 cent to 89 cent for a white pan, and from €1.09 to 99 cent for a brown pan from today.

Labour’s Ged Nash claimed the sudden drop in the price of bread by some major supermarket chains was a “PR exercise” to deflect attention from high prices.

Bosses from all the main supermarkets were also invited to the Retail Forum this week over concerns to high food prices.

The Government has threatened that any supermarkets that price-gouge could be named and shamed under plans it is examining.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney is developing a suite of measures aimed at ensuring major retailers are not profiteering from customers by keeping food prices high despite inflation slowing down.

He is examining whether to introduce new reporting mechanisms for companies that would require them to detail margins they are making on certain products.

Mr Coveney is also considering plans to force retailers to reveal specific profits they make from Irish consumers, even if businesses are based in other countries.

However, junior minister for retail business Neale Richmond failed to secure commitments from retailers on reducing prices.

Speaking after his meeting of the Retail Forum, Mr Richmond was forced to admit he had not secured any real concessions from supermarket chains. He said he would not be forcing them to reduce their food prices.