‘Prices are still being jacked up’ – Consumer watchdog urges probe as home insurance premiums rocket by almost 22pc

The rising cost of building homes has been blamed on the insurance hikes. Photo: PA

A consumer watchdog has urged a probe into the insurance sector after a surge in the cost of covering homes.

Premiums for insuring homes have jumped in cost by almost 22pc over the past year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Michael Kilcoyne, chairman of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland lobby group, called for the Central Bank and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to both probe the home insurance sector.

He said insurers had been facilitated by the Government and the judges with changes to the guidelines on the setting of personal injuries awards and by changes in legislation on duty of care, among a large range of other reforms.

“Everything they have asked for has been handed to them – and still they jack up prices. The industry needs to be examined by the relevant official bodies,” he said.

The rate of increase in home insurance premiums is almost four times higher than the general inflation rate.

Homeowners have been contacting Indpendent.ie to complain about enormous jumps in the quotations for home insurance renewals, despite not having made any claims.

One reader reported a renewal quote of more than €600, up from around €400 the family was paying at present. This is a 50pc increase. They questioned whether new Central Bank rules banning the punishing of the loyalty of policyholders who do not switch provider every year were being observed by the industry.

A ban on so-called price walking came into effect last summer.

Price walking is where customers are stealthily charged more each year they stay with the same insurer, instead of being rewarded.

Previous reports by the Central Bank have found those who stay loyal to the same home insurer can pay up to €161 a year more for cover than a new customer.

Insurers have blamed construction inflation for the latest jump in premium costs, stressing this means higher costs of settling claims for rebuilds, repairs, and replacements of damaged goods.

Daragh Cassidy, of price-comparison site Bonkers.ie, said home insurance premiums were running way above the headline rate of inflation, with premiums up almost 22pc over the past year.

This is mainly being driven by high construction inflation and record prices for building materials such as timber, cement, steel, and glass which was pushing up the cost of rebuilding a home, he said.

However, there are still good deals for policyholders prepared to shop around and switch insurer. “It’s also more important than ever that homeowners don’t under-insure their properties,” Mr Cassidy said. “Rising construction costs mean homeowners are at risk of receiving a reduced payout in the event of a claim unless they’ve properly calculated the cost of rebuilding their home.”

Insurance Ireland, the lobby group for the sector, said high inflation was affecting all areas of businesses and lives.

“Due to increased inflation, costs for building materials, energy, labour costs and other operational costs are increasing. These factors have an impact on the overall cost of rebuilds, repairs, replacement claims which is reflected in home insurance premiums,” it said.

Insurance Ireland referenced the House Rebuilding Guide, published by the Society of Charters Surveyors in Ireland (SCSI) in September 2022. That showed that the national average rebuild costs increased by an average 21pc over the previous year.