Price hikes on fuel, alcohol, streaming services and more on the way despite inflation rate slowdown

Restoration of excise duty on petrol and diesel in September and October will raise prices

Consumers have been warned to brace for another raft of price hikes despite an easing off in the rate of inflation.

Among the goods and services set to rise in price are the cost of petrol and diesel, alcohol, streaming services and transport services.

It comes at a time when domestic gas and electricity prices remain at record highs with only a small reduction in prices expected over the coming months.

The continuing price surge is despite the latest inflation figures from the Central Statistics Office showing consumer prices rose at a rate of 6.1pc in June, down from 9.2pc in October.

Experts said this means the rate of increase in prices has eased but they are still rising, just not as fast as they were.

Chairman of the Consumers’ Association Michael Kilcoyne said the ongoing squeeze on disposable income means the Government will have to announce a large programme of financial assistance for consumers in the Budget.

Price-rise hits are coming thick and fast.

Spotify has announced it is hiking the cost of its individual and duo plans by €1 a month to €10.99 and €14.99 respectively.

And Netflix is clamping down on password sharing, meaning many will have to fork out for their own subscription starting from €8.99 a month.

This means some music and movie-lovers may need to fork out an extra €120 a year, according to calculations by price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

From tomorrow, Bus Éireann will hike the price of its Expressway coach services by 5pc.

Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady this month as the fuel market stabilises.

But motorists have been warned that the restoration of the full rate of excise duty on petrol and diesel in September and October will add 15c to a litre of petrol and 11c to diesel.

There will also be a €7.50 increase in the carbon tax in the October Budget which will add around another 2c to petrol and diesel.

This will add over €200 a year to the average driver’s fuel costs, Bonkers.ie said.

Drinks giant Diageo will push through another 4c increase in the price of Guinness, as well as its other brands Carlsberg and Smithwick’s, from August 14. This comes on the back of a 12c hike in February.

Daragh Cassidy of Bonkers.ie said the carbon tax increase will also add around €17 to the average annual gas bill and around €19 to the fill of a 900-litre oil tank.

This means households will soon be paying around €130 in total in carbon tax on their gas costs and around €142 in total for their oil.

The implementation of the carbon tax increase on home heating fuels may be spared until next May though.

Grocery prices rose by almost 15pc in the 12 weeks to July 9, according to consultants Kantar – more than twice the general rate of inflation.

And Russia’s recent decision not to extend the Ukraine grain deal has stoked worries about global food supply chains and prices once again.

Mr Cassidy said: “This will likely lead to higher prices for staple items such as bread, cereals and pasta over the coming months.”

Airfares are up over 34pc compared with last year. Mr Cassidy said it appears the era of ultra-cheap travel is over – for good potentially.

Independent economist Austin Hughes said what had been expected to be temporary shock is turning into permanent price rises, and this is pushing a lot of people to the edge financially.