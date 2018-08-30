Business Personal Finance

Poll: How often do you use your local post office?

Independent.ie Newsdesk

An Post has confirmed that 159 rural post offices are to close and the news has been met with anger by many people in rural Ireland.

The closures come after a deal was hammered out between the semi-state company and the Irish Postmasters’ Union after years of arguing.

Post offices provide a vital service for many, particularly older people.

Independent.ie wants to know how often you use your local post office.

