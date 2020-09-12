Plea not to reduce pensions tax relief

The Government has been urged to resist cutting pensions tax relief in next month's Budget.

The relief means workers on €35,300 or more get €40 back from every €100 they contribute towards a pension.

But this is in danger of becoming an easy target for a Government struggling to deal with the financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, claims Brokers Ireland.

Any cut in the relief would have devastating consequences for middle-income workers in particular, the broker body maintains.

The Budget is due to be announced on Tuesday, October 13. It is being shaped in light of a massive hike in spending as the Government attempts to nullify some of the economic impacts of the pandemic on households.

Now there are fears that there will be a new attempt to hit pension savings in a bid to shore up the Exchequer finances.

In response to the last crisis a controversial levy was imposed on private pensions in 2011 to help fund a jobs initiative. And there was strong consideration given in 2011 and 2012 to reducing pensions relief.

Brokers Ireland said any new move to cut the relief would work against the Government achieving budgetary savings.

This is because it would result in a row-back on pensions savings by middle-income earners already under pressure, the broker body said.

Director of financial services at Brokers Ireland Rachel McGovern claimed a cut in the relief would lead to "pay claims by powerful public sector unions to compensate their workers for the loss".

She said big questions still remain around the auto-enrolment pension scheme which was intended to address some of this deficit.

Around one million workers have no works pension and will be relying on the State contributory pension when they retire.

Auto-enrolment is due to begin in 2022, but she said it was highly questionable if this timeline will now be met, given concern around affordability by some employer groups.

Irish Independent