Petrol retailers predict more price rises

Motor fuel prices are at record levels and likely to keep rising.

PETROL station retailers have warned that prices at the pumps are to rise again due to the war in Ukraine.

The warning from the Irish Petrol Retailers Association comes after crude oil costs shot up over €100 a barrel earlier in the week.

It comes as a number of petrol and diesel retailers put up prices by 4c a litre immediately after the Russians invaded Ukraine. Petrol and diesel prices were already at record levels before the war broke out.

David Blevings of the association said crude prices were already inflated, driven by strong demand from unprecedented economic growth and a lacklustre approach to increasing stocks from OPEC members.

He said world oil stocks are at a seven-year low, and the breakout of war in Ukraine adds a huge unknown into the market.

Mr Blevings said any predictions on future pricing are currently unreliable as there are too many factors at play.

He said the market has retreated slightly at the end of the week after spiking higher mid-week on the news that war had broken out.

But he added: “We are likely to see some further spikes depending on what happens on the war front.

“Unfortunately, these increases in global pricing will translate into increased wholesale and retail fuel costs.”

It is unusual for a trade body to predict price rises in case it is interpreted as price signalling, an anti-competitive behaviour that is frowned on by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Mr Blevings said retailers have no option but to pass on higher costs to consumers as they are independent businesses who must make a profit to survive and pay overheads, including staff wages.

He called on the Government to reduce fuel duty by 10c per litre for six months to help consumers already dealing with recent increases in food and energy costs.

AA Ireland said that if oil hits $120 it will send the price at the pumps above the psychologically important €2 a litre mark.

Every 10c rise in the cost of petrol or diesel adds €120 to the annual cost of running a car, AA Ireland said.

The motoring organisation called for a temporary cap on pump prices as families struggle to cope with the cost-of-living spikes.

Rises in the costs of motor fuels over the last two years have already added €600 to the annual cost of running a car.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association said that inflated global oil prices are likely to lead to the US, China and Japan releasing some of their strategic oil reserves to supplement any reduced supply and hopefully, that could soften the blow of increasing costs.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association is the trade association for independent retail fuel retailers in Ireland.

A rival body, Fuels For Ireland, represents larger forecourt retailers and importers.