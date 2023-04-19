Fuel prices have now fallen to the lowest levels since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Peter Byrne

Hard-pressed drivers are getting a break at the moment, with fuel prices down to levels not seen for a year and a half.

Petrol and diesel prices at the pumps are now selling for prices not experienced since October 2021.

But AA Ireland has warned the lower prices are not here to stay, because the signalled restoration of the full rates of excise duty is due to start from June.

Diesel prices have fallen by 9pc compared with last month, and the fuel is now retailing at €1.51 a litre.

AA Ireland’s fuel prices survey found that petrol prices had fallen by 3.6pc in the month, to take them to an average of €1.59 a litre.

Prices have now hit their lowest levels since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

AA Ireland’s head of communications Paddy Comyn said: “We have not seen prices this low for petrol and diesel since September 2021, well before the start of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which led to a dramatic increase in fuel prices internationally.”

Crude-oil prices have fallen back, prompting price cuts at the pumps. However, these prices are unlikely to stay at the current levels.

This is due to the phased restoration of previously reduced rates of excise on petrol and diesel, which is due to take place in three stages over the coming months.

Mr Comyn said: “Motorists won’t be able to enjoy these prices for too long, however.

“We already know that unless prices fall again, then petrol will be back up to around €1.80 per litre and diesel to €1.76 per litre by the end of October – which were the same as at the start of the Ukraine conflict.”

Restoring full rates of excise duty on petrol and diesel is expected to add up to €10 to the cost of each fill of a tank.

This reintroduction of duty will restore rates on June 1 by 6c a litre of petrol and 5c a litre of diesel.

From the start of September, the rates will increase by a further 7c for petrol and 5c for diesel.

The Government plans to fully restore the rates on October 31, with a final increase of 8c for petrol and 6c for diesel.

The Exchequer is expected to reap millions of euro from the move to phase out the reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has confirmed to Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan that the estimated additional receipts in a full year from the increases in excise duty of a total of 21c on petrol and diesel will amount to more than €700m.

This is made up of additional excise duty of €478m over a full year, and higher Vat of €35m, for diesel; and an extra €159m, plus higher Vat of €35m, for petrol. The Vat is calculated on the higher price once the higher excise duty is applied.

To help people cope with the surge in the cost of petrol and diesel, excise duty on the fuels had been cut last year.

The reduction was ​​15c a litre for diesel and 20c a litre for petrol. The cut was to counter the extraordinary rises in the cost of motor fuels in the past two to three years.

AA calculates its prices survey based on a diesel car travelling, on average, around 850km on a tank compared with 700km on a tank of petrol.

This is why that even though diesel is more expensive, the consumer is still likely to use less of it for the same average 17,000km a year. ​

