Permanent TSB to pay up to 3pc on fixed-term deposits

Permanent TSB is the second bank this week to hike its deposit rates. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Permanent TSB has become the second bank this week to increase what it pays savers.

The move comes after Bank of Ireland raised its deposit rates on Monday, and it piles pressure on AIB to respond.

The National Treasury Management Agency, which controls the State Savings schemes sold through An Post, will also now have to hike its rates.

Permanent TSB said that from September 26, there will be a string of increases in deposit rates.

It is introducing a new rate of 3pc per annum for three-year fixed term deposits, up from 2pc.

There is a new rate of 2.5pc a year for its Regular Saver products, up from 1pc.

The bank said this is the fifth set of interest rate increases for savers announced by Permanent TSB since November last year.

Permanent said the rates on its three-year fixed term deposit product of 1 percentage point follows a separate increase of 0.5 percentage points for this product earlier this year.

The bank said the move brings this rate to the highest in the market for this fixed term period.

The rate on Regular Saver products will increase to 2.5pc, from 1pc.

The new rate will apply to both the Online Regular Saver and the 21-Day Regular Saver account for balances of up to €50,000, which is the highest limit in the market for Regular Saver products, Permanent TSB said.

The rate on the 18-month fixed term deposit product will increase to 2.5pc, from 2pc.

And the rate on the 12-month fixed term will increase to 2pc, from 1.75pc.

The new deposit rates will take effect from September 26.

Retail banking director at Permanent TSB Patrick Farrell said: “Deposit customers are extremely important for our business and we’re delighted to announce this latest set of increases to ensure that our customers are rewarded with competitive deposit rate products in today’s higher interest rate environment.”

On Monday Bank of Ireland announced a further increase to interest rates on a range of savings and deposit accounts, which are due to come into effect next month.

Those who hold SuperSaver accounts – a regular savings account with deposits made on a monthly basis – will see their interest rate rise to 3pc.

Increases also announced for a number of other saving products, with the new rates effective from September 8.

The announcement comes as banks are under increasing pressure to pass on some of the recent central bank rate increases to savers. The European Central Bank (ECB) has increased the deposit facility rate paid to banks on surplus deposits lodged with the Central Bank to 3.75 per cent since July of last year.

Politicians including Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Further Education Minister Simon Harris have heavily criticised banks for only partially passing on European Central Bank interest rate increases to savers, meaning they are turning huge profits on depositors’ funds.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie said it seems like competition in the savings market is finally heating up with the banks having come under huge political pressure in recent weeks to improve their rates.

“While Bank of Ireland’s 3pc rate, only announced this week, is available for regular savers, this new 3pc rate from PTSB is available to those with a lump sum. So it’s good to see more choice.”

He encouraged anyone with savings resting in a demand deposit account or their current account to look at moving it into a higher yielding account.