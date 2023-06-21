Permanent TSB set to end fee-free banking for 47,000 of its customers

Thousands of Permanent TSB customers are facing a hike in the cost of operating their current accounts.

The bank is to end a waiver that allowed 47,000 people to avail of free day-to-day banking.

The news comes at the same time as the bank is increasing its variable mortgage rates for existing customers and hiking variable and fixed rates for buy-to-let borrowers.

Existing customers have been able to avail of a waiver on current account fees.

As long as they kept a credit of €2,500 in their current account, they could avoid quarterly fees of €18.

This option was ended for new current account customers some time ago.

However, 47,000 existing customers were availing of it. They will now be forced to pay €18 a quarter unless they opt for the Explore account.

That account costs €6 a month, but customers can qualify for up to €5 a month cashback if they meet certain conditions.

The move is in line with other banks that have ended fee-free banking. The exceptions are the neobanks, such as Revolut and N26, which have free-to-use basic current accounts.

Ending free banking at Permanent TSB comes as it reacted to last week’s eighth European Central Bank rate rise by announcing an increase in its variable rates.

The move will see its variable rates rise by between 0.05 and 0.4 percentage points from the end of the month.

The bank’s standard variable rate (SVR) for homeowners will increase by 0.35 percentage points to 4.3pc.

Home-loan Managed Variable Rates (MVRs), which are linked to each customer’s loan-to-value (LTV), will increase by between 0.05 and 0.4 percentage points.

Following these increases, the MVRs on home loans will range from 3.8pc to 4.3pc.

The bank’s home-loan fixed rates for new business range from 3.9pc to 4.9pc, depending on the fixed rate term and the customer’s LTV.

There are no changes to the bank’s fixed rates for new or existing mortgage holders.

Permanent TSB said around 95pc of its new business is fixed rates.

It is also increasing variable and fixed rates for buy-to-let mortgage customers and ending fee waivers on legacy current accounts no longer available to new customers.

The home-loan and buy-to-let mortgage rate changes take effect from July 31.

Last week, the Irish Independent reported that people on variable mortgage rates with the main lenders have been warned they could be next to face a rise in the interest charged on their rates.

Daragh Cassidy, of mortgage broker Bonkers.ie, said: “Those on variable rates are also likely to see a hike in their repayments soon.

“The main banks in Ireland have been slow at passing on the recent ECB rate hikes to their variable-rate customers, partly because these rates were so high to begin with.”