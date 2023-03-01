Permanent TSB sees 16pc income boost as it hails ‘transformational year’

Higher central bank rates and the takeover of Ulster Bank loans have driven net interest income 16pc higher at state-owned lender Permanent TSB.

The bank opened more than 160,000 new accounts in 2022, a “transformational year” that has led the lender to predict continued growth in its mortgage market and performing loan book in 2023, along with a sustained interest income boost.

Rising house prices have also given the bank’s position a boost, allowing it to make a €20m net impairment release.

The bank’s annual results show net interest income rose to €362m last year, driven primarily by rising interest rates, improved returns from treasury balances and the migration of around €5.2bn in Ulster Bank Performing Loans in the final months of 2022.

Total income was 13pc higher year on year.

The bank’s net interest margin was 1.92pc in the fourth quarter of last year - when the Ulster Bank loans transfer completed - and 1.54pc for the full year, up three basis points on 2021.

Profit before tax was €267m in 2022, after a loss in 2021, with underlying profits of €45m, more than double the previous year.

New lending was up 40pc to €2.8bn, with Permanent TSB’s share of the mortgage market rising more than half a point to 18.5pc in the year.

Total customer deposits rose €2.6bn to €21.7 billion last year, with the total performing loan book up €5.3bn to €19.2bn at year’s end.

Non-performing loans of €650m were 20pc lower than December 2021 levels.

The regulatory core equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.2pc.

Costs rose as the bank took on more business, with operating expenses up 16pc to €344m.

The lender has booked an exceptional item gain of €222m from the purchase of Ulster Bank’s retail and SME businesses.

The majority state-owned bank - the Government still owns a 62.44pc stake after the sale of just over 16pc share to UK lender Natwest last year - recently opened 25 former Ulster Bank branches as part of its acquisition of the departing bank’s assets in December 2021. As a result, PTSB has now increased its branch network to 98 locations across the country.

“2022 was a transformational year for Permanent TSB,” said chief executive Eamonn Crowley. “We have become a bigger bank, with an expanded branch presence throughout Ireland.

“Despite a challenging economic backdrop, we approach the remainder of the year and beyond with confidence. We are committed to supporting our customers in the face of cost of living pressures. We see immense opportunity in the Irish retail and SME market and will continue to bring real competition to the market in the years ahead.“