Pepper says mortgage rates to rise for thousands of trapped borrowers

Pepper, which manages 60,000 mortgages sold to vultures by the banks, has increased variable mortgage rates. Photo: Stock image

THOUSANDS of people whose mortgages have been sold to vulture funds are set to be hit with new interest rate rises.

Some 9,500 mortgage prisoners, whose loans are serviced by Pepper Finance, are due to get letters this week telling them rates are rising by up to 1 percentage point.

It means that many of these mortgage holders will soon be paying rates of 6.3pc, prompting fears that they will end up in arrears.

This is almost double the rates available from mainstream banks.

Pepper said that some customers on the highest rates for mortgages it manages are not affected by this increase.

It said rates for those impacted will rise by between 0.5 percentage points and 1 percentage point.

This means average rates of 5.9pc on residential variable rate mortgages as of the end of May will increase to 6.3pc.

Pepper said no variable rate customer has received an increase of the full 3.75 percentage points European Central Bank base rate.

And Pepper insisted it does not receive a commercial benefit from the increase in interest rates.

“The average rate will increase from 5.9pc to an average of 6.3pc across Pepper residential variable rate mortgages noting some loans will have a higher rate and some loans will have a lower rate.”

It said that higher interest rate mortgages are associated with loans which transferred to Pepper at rates higher than the market average at the time.

And it comes ahead of another European Central Bank (ECB) rate rise expected to be announced on Thursday.

The credit servicer will tell them that it did not pass on the ECB rate rises announced in February, March and May this year.

But it is now pushing through rises for a number of mortgage holders on variable rates.

The amount of the increase depends on rate the loan was on when it was originated and the owner of the mortgage book.

Pepper manages around 60,000 mortgages on behalf of around 30 different fund owners.

Around 100,000 mortgages have been sold to vulture funds by the main banks at the prompting of the Central Bank which wanted them to clear their mortgage books of non-performing loans.

But large numbers of these homeowners are regarded as “mortgage prisoners” as they are unable to fix their rates and unable to switch lender, mainly because they have missed payments in the past.

There are widespread fears that the rate rises will push mortgage prisoners into arrears.

Many are on variable or tracker rates, and have been hit hard by the seven European Central Bank (ECB) rate rises since last summer.

Research from the Central Bank shows that one in five mortgages held by vulture funds are on an interest rate of 6pc or more.

The regulator found in its ‘Behind the Data’ paper that a small number are on even higher rates, with these typically 8pc or higher.

This week it emerged that Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has ruled out capping interest rates for so-called mortgage prisoners, despite the most vulnerable borrowers being charged the highest rates in the market.

In a letter to Finance Minister Michael McGrath dated June 6, Mr Makhlouf said he had “serious reservations” about regulating interest rates charged by non-bank lenders who bought distressed mortgages after the crash.

The governor outlined several reasons for rejecting the proposed new powers, which are being considered by the Department of Finance, but focused mainly on how higher interest rates are necessary to reduce inflation.

“Interest rates are the main tool the ECB has to fight inflation,” Mr Makhlouf wrote.

“For monetary policy to be effective, we expect to see the financial sector transmit our rates to the real economy through lending and deposit rates over time.”