People working from home shouldn't have to carry cost for their employer - union

PEOPLE working from home should not be forced to carry the cost of working remotely for their employers, a top union body said.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions called for the voluntary payment that employers can make to staff working from home to be made mandatory.

Congress also wants the Government to commit to a review of employment legislation to ensure protections are fit for purpose for remote working in the post-pandemic world.

Thousands of people have been forced to work from home since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some may not be able to return to their former workplace for months.

Revenue allows people working from home to be paid €3.20 per day in expenses by their employer, if duties are being performed within normal working hours.

That works out at €16 a week. Over a year, it works out at close to €800. However, it is paid at the discretion of the employer.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) social policy officer Laura Bambrick said working from home suits some people, but for other workers the mass home-working experiment has been fraught.

Higher utility and broadband costs are among the most common complaints reported to trade union reps, she said.

Dr Bambrick said: “Remote workers should not have to carry the cost of doing business, whether in the form of higher household bills or the daily desk charge at a digital hub.

“ICTU is calling for a review of the adequacy of the €3.20 tax-free daily expense allowance paid by employers to homeworkers, and for payment of this allowance to be made mandatory.”

More than 100,000 people already worked from home before the Covid-19 outbreak, but this number is thought to have spiralled since Covid-19 hit.

Employment legislation needs to be updated to protect remote workers, ICTU said.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the union’s guidance for workers working from home, Dr Bambrick said: “Workers’ hard-won rights must be preserved when working from home.”

She said protections need to keep pace with changes in ways of working, and gaps in law closed.

What is urgently needed is a more ambitious public consultation on remote working than that recently launched by the Department of Business, she added

“Many workers have expressed an interest to continue remote working.

“However, unlike workers across the EU, in the UK and Northern Ireland, Irish workers have no legal right to work flexibly, including working from home. Under current law remote working is solely at the discretion of the employer.”

Trade unions said that when implemented in the right way, flexible and remote working can really improve people’s working lives, make them happier and more productive.

ICTU said this is the reason it is calling for a change in the law to give every worker the legal right to request flexible working and for employers to be required to give the request serious consideration.

The union body said a statutory right to request flexible working would require bosses to deal with workers’ request in a reasonable and considered manner.

The working-from-home guide is at ictu.ie.

