PEOPLE are set to spend more money travelling home for Christmas than they will on presents, research reveals.

PEOPLE are set to spend more money travelling home for Christmas than they will on presents, research reveals.

People to spend more on travel than gifts this Christmas

Close to €400 on average will be spend on plans, trains and automobiles to get home for the festive period, more than double the expected expenditure on gifts, according to a survey commissioned by Mastercard.

It has been calculated that one million adults will be traveling home for Christmas.

The average journey home is just over 800 kilometres.

This is the equivalent of the distance from Dublin to Paris, and is far farther than the average European will travel at this time of year.

Travelling such distances means that half of those surveyed will take to the skies to see family.

The research from Mastercard reveals that the Irish will spend €388 on average travelling home, over double what they will spend on gifts of €163.

Most people are coming home to see their parents, but a quarter say they would go the distance to see their pet.

Roads, trains and planes are expected to be at their busiest on Christmas Eve.

More than a third of those surveyed book their journey home at least three months in advance.

However, one in 10 are last-minute merchants who book within just a few days of travelling.

Country manager for Mastercard Ireland Sonya Geelon said: “We live at a time where people travel more and build careers and lives in new cities and countries around the world, but Christmas is still a time for getting home to be with family.”

She said Christmas has always been a major spending occasion, but with more and more people living away from their hometowns it has become one of the biggest travel occasions of the year too.

The research from Mastercard indicates that while the majority of people aim to spend Christmas with their families, nearly a quarter are unable to travel back.

Some one third say they cannot travel home due to financial reasons.

One in five say they have to work over the Christmas period.

Of those unable to make it home, a third will Skype or FaceTime their family on Christmas Day.

Online Editors