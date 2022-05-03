People save more if they are warned about financial shocks

Savings are becoming more important with rampant price rises. Stock image

PEOPLE are more inclined to put money into savings accounts if they are nudged into it with marketing emails that warn about the likes of financial shocks.

A behavioural research trial in this country has found that messages about financial shocks can support consumers in developing positive short-term savings habits.

The research was conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) on behalf of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and Bank of Ireland.

As part of the trial, customers were sent marketing emails with consumer-friendly infographics that illustrated financial shock statistics.

One of the messages said six in 10 people face an unexpected expense each year.

Customers who received these emails were 20pc more likely to open a savings account than those who received standard marketing materials.

The study’s financial shock emails and digital ads saw a “click-through” rate increase of almost 10pc.

The tools identified in the research can be used by banks and credit unions to get more people to engage in precautionary savings, to held them cope with surging prices, the CCPC said.

The research shows that by applying behavioural science to customer communications and the design of application forms, a financial provider can increase the uptake of savings accounts by over 25pc.

The ESRI’s research report also records the greatest benefit among customers on lower incomes, who are most vulnerable to the negative effects of unexpected expenses and financial shocks.

CCPC chair Jeremy Godfrey: “This ground-breaking research conducted by the ESRI, Bank of Ireland and the CCPC has shown that many more customers will choose to save for the unexpected if financial institutions use behavioural insights to design their marketing materials and their application process.”

He encouraged other financial institutions to make use of this research so that more Irish consumers can weather financial shocks without going into debt.

Meanwhile, four out of 10 consumers managed to save more money during the pandemic than they did before the virus struck.

Those aged between 25 and 34 were most likely to increase their savings amount.

Most people said a reduction in spending opportunities was the main reason they were able to squirrel away more money, according to a survey carried out for Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland.

People who saved less during the pandemic said a reduction in household income was the main reason.

The survey found a greater number of women (43pc) than men (36pc) increased their savings over the last two years.

The research was conducted by iReach Insights of 1,000 adults nationwide in March.

Half of those aged between 25 and 34 changed their savings habits for the better over the last two years, compared with a national average of 40pc.

Uncertainty over the future was the catalyst for almost four in 10 people to save more.

A large number of people said the pandemic gave them more time to get their financial affairs in order and this was truer for younger age groups.

Meanwhile, more than a third of people have found or would find it hard to open up about their financial troubles, with more men struggling with this than women.

Family members are the first port of call for most people when it comes to discussing money, according to survey commissioned by leading protection provider Royal London Ireland and conducted by iReach.

Interim head of proposition at Royal London Ireland Karen Gallagher said it is important to have somewhere to turn, or someone to turn to, when it comes to money-related stress.