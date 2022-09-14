People buying more second-hand clothes and taking buses as cost-of-living crisis worsens

Data from Revolut shows a 60pc rise in the number of people buying second-hand in August

More people are shopping at second-hand stores, taking public transport and changing their grocery habits as food, clothing and energy prices continue to rise.

Data from fintech Revolut shows a 60pc rise in the number of people buying second-hand in August, compared with August 2021, while the number shopping in traditional clothing retailers fell by 8pc.

The number of people renting clothes surged by 38pc, while spending at tailors was up 15pc as people repaired and reused instead of buying new.

Despite the warmer weather, spending on utilities was up 19pc in August, with spending on heating up 24pc. Energy costs are up more than 50pc since last year, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The number of people using buses more than doubled year on year in August (up 103pc) as consumers tried to escape the rise in fuel costs.

Spending on fuel at petrol stations was up 17pc, year on year, despite a slight fall in petrol and diesel costs during the summer.

That helped to slow overall inflation to 8.7pc in August – or 8.9pc according to the EU’s harmonised measure – after prices soared above 9pc in the early summer, the CSO said.

Retailers across the board have been affected by consumers cutting back to escape the price surge.

Spending in antique shops was down 44pc, while sweet shops were down 11pc, as people cut back on non-essentials.

People are spending less on entertainment as costs mount.

Amusement park spending fell 29pc in August, museum spending was down 27pc and aquarium spending fell 20pc, despite August being the height of the tourist season.

Spending at bookstores was down 8pc, cinema-going was down 9pc and theatre spending fell 16pc, as people forego cultural pursuits.

Spending at restaurants was down 9pc.

People are also cutting back on the basics, as they seek to save money where they can.

While the number of supermarket transactions went up 16pc, the amount spent rose just 2pc, which Revolut says suggests “people are buying little and often”.

“Despite supermarket spending staying relatively the same, the number of transactions increased, suggesting people are buying little bits, as and when they need them, rather than a big shop which could result in food wastage,” a Revolut spokesperson said.

“Although fuel costs declined, reports suggest these lower costs aren’t being passed on to consumers.

“Our data shows this is encouraging public transport use, as the number of people using buses increased 103pc, and the number of transactions increased by 106pc, year on year.”

The summer saw a travel rebound, with consumer spending at hotels up 116pc, while airline spending grew 17pc and travel agencies saw a 33pc spending boost in August.

Revolut has more than 1.9 million customers in Ireland.