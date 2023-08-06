People are eating out less and opting for cheaper meat cuts when food shopping

The ongoing surge in the cost of groceries is prompting consumers to buy cheaper meat cuts and forcing people to reduce their savings to meet the rise in prices.

The increased cost of the weekly shop is the most common financial impact experienced by a majority of consumers as they struggle to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Other adjustments being made to lifestyles include eating out less and buying more own-brand products, according to a survey conducted by iReach Insights on behalf of Aviva that polled 1,000 people nationwide.

The increased cost of the weekly food shop is the most common financial impact experienced by 77pc of consumers this year. And it is a greater concern for women than for men.

The next biggest concern is energy bills, followed by the increased price of products and services that are bought regularly, and transport costs.

But food costs dominate the concerns of households at the moment.

Figures published by the European Commission in June confirmed that prices in Ireland are among the most expensive for goods and services. Overall prices here are some 46pc above the EU average.

The report also revealed Ireland was the fourth most expensive country in the EU for food and non-alcoholic beverages last year. Food and soft drinks prices here are 15pc above the EU average.

Meanwhile, grocery prices continue to rise. They are going up at three times the general rate of inflation, as measured by the EU harmonised consumer price index.

Latest research from company Kantar reveal that grocery inflation rose by almost 15pc in the 12 weeks to July 9.

The average annual increase to household spending over the past 12 months now stands at €427, Kantar said.

However, many households report having to pay even more for their groceries due to surging prices.

It is feared that the recent ending of the deal by the Russians to allow safe passage for exports of grain from Ukraine will send the prices of cereals, bread and pasta up again.

The Aviva-commissioned report shows that single women are hardest hit by the increased cost of the weekly shop.

Those aged 55 to 65 have seen the largest increase in their energy bills and in the cost of their weekly food shop.