Your money: How much should you save into pension for decent retirement?

Many workers should be saving three or four times more into their pension than they currently are if they want to make ends meet in retirement.

This is one of the main findings of an analysis by the Sunday Independent in conjunction with the Dublin pension firm APT Workplace Pensions. This analysis examined how much a worker on the average wage should save into his or her pension.

Although it can be hard to look beyond the ongoing pandemic, many people are living longer and healthier lives today than has been the case in the past. These longer lives, however, could be very frugal ones once retirement kicks in - unless people significantly increase the amount they are saving into their pension.

Most workers are saving between 3pc and 6pc of their salary into their pension, according to the latest survey by the Irish Association of Pension Funds. In many cases, this level of savings is not enough. So if you're one such worker, how much more should you save into your pension?

You're an office worker earning the average wage of €49,000 a year. You're 35 years old. You started saving into your company pension - a defined contribution (DC) pension scheme - in January 2020. You had no pension before then. You're saving 5pc of your salary - €204 a month - into your pension. Your employer is also saving 5pc of your salary into your pension. You're single and you have no children.

You need to save almost three times what you're currently saving into your pension to have an adequate pension at retirement - assuming you want to retire on half your final salary, according to Peter Griffin, director of APT Workplace Pensions. This means you should be saving €571 a month into your pension - €367 a month more than what you're currently saving, advised Griffin. As you're a higher-rate taxpayer, you qualify for 40pc tax relief on your pension contributions so it will cost you €343 a month to save €571 into your pension once tax relief is accounted for.

Saving €571 a month into your pension will give you a pension of about €471 a week or €24,500 a year (including your private and State pension) in today's terms, according to Griffin. This assumes you retire at 66, buy an annuity (a guaranteed annual income for the rest of your life) on retirement, that you qualify for the full State pension and that the State pension increases by 2pc a year between now and your retirement. Should you continue to only save €204 a month into your pension, your pension (including your private and State pension) will only be worth €325 a week or €16,925 a year in today's terms (35.5pc of your final salary) when you retire, according to Griffin.

You're a self-employed plumber earning €49,000 a year. You're 35 years old. You started your pension - a standard Personal Retirement Savings Account (PRSA) - in January 2020. You had no pension savings prior to then. You're saving 5pc of your salary (€204 a month) into your PRSA. As you're self-employed, you don't have the benefit of an employer contribution into your pension. You're single and you have no children.

You need to save almost four times what you're currently saving into your pension to get an adequate pension at retirement - assuming you want to retire on a pension equivalent to half your final salary, according to Griffin. So you should save €776 a month into your pension - €572 a month more than you're currently saving, advised Griffin. This €776 a month would cost you €466 a month once pensions tax relief is accounted for.

By saving €776 a month, you should get a pension of about €471 a week or €24,500 a year (including your private and State pension), according to Griffin.

As a self-employed person, you have to save substantially more to get the same private pension as an employee on the same wage does - as you don't have the benefit of an employer contribution to your pension.

Should you continue to save €204 a month into your pension, you can expect to retire on a pension (including private and State pension) of about 27.5pc of your final salary, according to Griffin. In today's terms, that would be a pension of €259 a week or €13,475 a year.

You're an office worker on the average wage of €49,000. You're 45 years old. You started saving into your company pension - a DC pension scheme - in January 2010. You've been saving 5pc of your salary (€204 a month) into your pension since then. Your employer is also saving 5pc of your salary into your pension on your behalf. You had no pension prior to January 2010 and your salary has remained at €49,000 since January 2010.

You're married and you have four children. Your wife is a stay-at-home mum so she is not saving into any pension scheme.

You will get a pension worth about €25,000 (including your private and State pension) a year in today's money when you retire - based on what you have already saved since January 2010 and what you are currently saving into your pension, according to Griffin. So your pension will be about 51pc of your final salary.

You may wish to aim for a pension of 60pc of your final salary so that you can retire more comfortably and so your wife can get a better pension should you die before her. You would need to save €449 a month - more than twice what you're currently saving into your pension - from now to hit that 60pc target however, according to Griffin.

Defined benefit (DB) pensions have in the past been viewed as better pensions than DC schemes - because DB schemes traditionally promised to pay a pension equivalent to half or two-thirds of a worker's final salary.

In recent years however, many DB schemes have run into financial difficulties and not had enough money to pay the pensions initially promised. Should this be the case for you, there are some steps you can take to reduce any shortfall in the DB pension you were expecting at retirement - particularly if you have a number of years until you retire.

Members of public sector pension schemes for example can buy extra years pensionable service (known as notional service) to boost the tax-free lump sum they can get at retirement as well as the pension they're entitled to, according to Gerry Stewart, partner with Fagan & Partners.

"You are guaranteed a higher tax-free lump sum and higher pension because you have bought additional years' service and the pension and tax-free lump sum on retirement are usually a multiple of salary and service," said Stewart. The option to buy notional service however is not available to workers in the private sector.

Another way to boost your pension is to make Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs - top-up pension contributions) and this option is available to both public sector and private sector workers.

"The ability to avail of AVCs is normally available to all members of a DB pension," said Stewart. If a DB pension does not offer an AVC within the pension scheme, you could take out a standalone AVC through a PRSA (known as a PRSA AVC), advised Stewart.

Members of public sector pension schemes who are considering making AVCs should first check if they would be better off boosting their pension through the purchase of notional service, according to Stewart. "Charges are a factor in availing of AVC's," said Stewart.

People often underestimate the amount of money they will need in retirement. You will need at least €18,180 a year to cover your day-to-day living costs in retirement - assuming you own your own home, according to Griffin.

Your pension could fall way short of €18,180 a year if you're not saving enough into it. So if you have time on your hands during the current lockdown, check if you are saving enough into your pension - and boost those savings if you need to.

The early bird versus late starter

Saving into your pension from a young age can be the difference between retiring on a pension of half - or less than 7pc - of your final salary, according to Mercer.

Mercer examined how much of a pension a worker would get if he saved 5pc of his salary into a company pension from the age of 20 - compared to a worker who only started to save into a pension from the age of 50 and who also saved 5pc of his salary. Both workers are 50 years old, currently earn €70,000, and their salary will increase by 1.5pc a year from the age of 50.

For the purposes of this exercise, the worker who started his pension younger has consistently earned €70,000 a year between the age of 20 and 50. Both workers will retire at 65 and are members of a defined contribution scheme into which their boss is making a 5pc employer contribution.

Both buy an annuity with all the money in their pension fund when they retire.

The worker who started saving into his pension when he was 20 years old will retire on a private pension of about €610 a week or €31,700 a year (36pc of his final salary), according to Mark Ryan, principal with Mercer Private Wealth. Once this worker is old enough to qualify for the State pension, his total pension (including private and State pension) will be around half his final salary, according to Ryan.

The worker who only started to save into his pension when he reached the age of 50 in January 2020 would retire on a private pension of about €108 a week or €5,600 a year (6.6pc of his final salary), according to Ryan. Once this worker is old enough to qualify for the State pension, his total pension (including private and State pension) will increase to around a quarter of his final salary. To get a pension equivalent to half his final salary at retirement, half of the worker's salary (including employee and employer pension contributions) would need to be saved between now and the time he retires at 65, according to Ryan. However, the worker would not be able to get full tax relief on this level of pension contributions (assuming a 45pc employee contribution and 5pc employer contribution) due to his age and the high percentage of his salary being saved into his pension. There are limits on pensions tax relief and saving more into his pension than he can get tax relief on may not be the best approach for this worker. "In this scenario, on top of paying the maximum AVCs possible [that pensions tax relief is allowed on], there are a few additional actions this worker could take - including reassessing the pension target to find a balance between what is affordable versus what the individual will actually need, saving money outside of the pension or asking the employer to contribute more," said Ryan.