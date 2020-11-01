| 10.3°C Dublin

Your money: How much should you save into pension for decent retirement?

Louise McBride

Your pension could fall way short of the €18,000 a year you may need in retirement, writes Louise McBride

'Your pension could fall way short of the €18,000 a year you may need in retirement. Stock photo

Many workers should be saving three or four times more into their pension than they currently are if they want to make ends meet in retirement.

This is one of the main findings of an analysis by the Sunday Independent in conjunction with the Dublin pension firm APT Workplace Pensions. This analysis examined how much a worker on the average wage should save into his or her pension.

Although it can be hard to look beyond the ongoing pandemic, many people are living longer and healthier lives today than has been the case in the past. These longer lives, however, could be very frugal ones once retirement kicks in - unless people significantly increase the amount they are saving into their pension.