Workers warned about losing out on State pension payments

WORKERS are losing out on State pension payments because they are not applying in time for their benefits.

Former Pensions Ombudsman Paul Kenny said many people believe all they have to do is apply for their State pension when they are eligible.

But he warned that it is not as simple as that

State pensions are only backdated by six months so if people are late applying officials will not backdate all the payments and people will lose out on payments.

Mr Kenny advised people to apply at least six months before they are due to collect it, but said they should be preparing for retirement in mid-life at the latest.

He also encouraged those approaching retirement age to consider a new job to “fill the gap” between retiring and being entitled to the State pension.

Mr Kenny, who is a course leader with the Retirement Planning Council and was Ireland’s first Pensions Ombudsman, was speaking ahead of Pensions Awareness Week 2021 (PAW21).

Mr Kenny, who is a course leader with the Retirement Planning Council and was Ireland's first Pensions Ombudsman, was speaking ahead of Pensions Awareness Week 2021 (PAW21).

People’s situations can often be quite complicated and there can be a gap in the information.

He said even one missing contribution can seriously affect an end payment.

This means people need to allow enough time to sort it out.

“People think they can just apply for their State pension when they are eligible, but they need to have all the information gathered first.”

Mr Kenny said that ideally people should apply at least six months out.

Prior to that, people need to apply for their social welfare record, which can take time.

“People often find gaps they can’t explain in their social welfare record that might take time to sort out. Others who thought they were not entitled to a pension often discover that they are.”

He said the time to start planning for retirement is a person’s first week at work.

“But I would like to see people looking at the opportunities at least in mid-life so they can be prepared.”

PAW21, which is being held online for the second year running, will provide free financial information to help people get to grips with their pensions and secure their financial future

His comments come as a confidential draft of the Pensions Commission’s report, seen by the Irish Independent, shows future generations of workers and employers will be hit by increases if its recommendations to fund the state pension system are adopted.

The Irish Independent revealed last week that the commission recommends stalling the hike in the age at which people qualify for the State pension.

The State pension age currently stands at 66. In its report, the commission recommends that the pension age rises by three months a year after 2028, reaching 67 in 2031, before increasing to 68 in 2039.

