Workers 'fear they will be dead before they can get new pension'
Making workers wait until they are 68 to draw a new national pension may heighten fears they will be dead before they get it, a major consulting firm has warned.
Mercer said a Government proposal to limit withdrawal from the proposed scheme until they reach the increased State pension age could be a "giant step backwards".
It has recommended a qualifying age of 55 for the new scheme due to be rolled out from 2022, rather than the Government proposal of 68.
Up to 585,000 workers will be automatically enrolled in the scheme, which aims to help those with no pension other than the €12,911-a-year State pension in their old age.
"One of the major misconceptions people hold that puts them off pensions is the belief there is a very good chance they will be dead before they get their benefits," said Mercer in a submission to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.
"The strawman proposal (Government proposal) effectively gives this fear more grounding: the CSO's life tables do suggest there is a far from negligible one-in-six chance that an Irish man will be dead by age 68 (for women the figure is one in 10)."
The 'strawman' proposal for the scheme sets drawdown age at State pension age, which will rise to 68 in 2028.
But Mercer said it was not sensible for the Government to use "a blunt high-age barrier" when it is in the interests of members to access their accounts. "We fail to see why, provided reasonable defences against the cashing in and squandering of accumulated accounts are in place, the Government would seek to restrict the option of early retirement."
