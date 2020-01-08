Making workers wait until they are 68 to draw a new national pension may heighten fears they will be dead before they get it, a major consulting firm has warned.

Making workers wait until they are 68 to draw a new national pension may heighten fears they will be dead before they get it, a major consulting firm has warned.

Workers 'fear they will be dead before they can get new pension'

Mercer said a Government proposal to limit withdrawal from the proposed scheme until they reach the increased State pension age could be a "giant step backwards".

It has recommended a qualifying age of 55 for the new scheme due to be rolled out from 2022, rather than the Government proposal of 68.

Up to 585,000 workers will be automatically enrolled in the scheme, which aims to help those with no pension other than the €12,911-a-year State pension in their old age.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In