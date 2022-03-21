Women have smaller pension pots than men

Women contribute consistently to their retirement plans but have smaller pension pots.

THE average women has half the pension pot that has been accumulated by their male counterparts.

Women have been found to be consistent in contributing to their retirement savings plans but they tend to put less aside than men, according to research conducted by Standard Life.

The average pension pot for women is €89,000, whereas for men the average is €170,000, according to the Standard Life Retirement Pulse, which surveyed over 1,100 people across Ireland.

Women are more likely to contribute to their pension plan monthly, but they are putting around €63 less per month into retirement savings on average.

They are also less likely to feel confident that they are taking the tax relief available on their contributions.

Almost a quarter do not feel confident that they are making the most of their pension.

The findings highlight that men have more confidence in their pensions and are more likely to keep up to date with how their funds are performing.

The deficit in both contributions and financial confidence is leaving many women short-changed and emotionally burdened throughout their retirement planning journey, Standard Life said.

More than half of women of all ages reported feeling anxious when thinking about their finances, with pensions seen as a contributing factor to this.

Those without a pension were more likely to report feelings of anxiety, according to the survey conducted by Research Plus Ltd on behalf of Standard Life.

Despite being more likely to be looking forward to it and having plans to make the most of it, women continue to be less likely to have a plan and feel prepared.

Four out of 10 women have no retirement plan and feel unprepared a third of men.

Women are more likely to be looking forward to retirement than their male counterparts.

This gender difference is consistent across all characteristics such as employment status, income and pension ownership.

Almost a third of men do not find the idea of retirement appealing.

Wanting to travel more is top of the retirement plan list for both men and women, but women are more likely to want to do so than men.

Spending more time with family is the second most popular aspiration.

This is followed by using retirement as a time to learn new things and skills.

Men are more likely to indicate a desire to continue working in retirement.

“While we’ve seen positive momentum in narrowing the coverage gap, the contribution deficit is significant and confidence, particularly confidence in your pension plan, is key,” said Standard Life’s head of technical solutions Sinead McEvoy.

She said the research shows that by owning and engaging with a pension, people are less likely to report feelings of financial anxiety.