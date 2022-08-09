Two out of three men will not live long enough to gain from deferring their retirement age to 67

People who defer taking their state pension at 66 under radical plans being worked on by the Government would need to live for decades to get any payback from the move.

The Government plans to keep the state pension age at 66 – but people who continue working beyond that age and put off drawing on the state pension, will get a higher pension when they do eventually retire.

But the payback period for deferring taking the state pension, even for a year, is likely to take decades.

Despite getting a higher pension at age 67, it will take 21.1 years for person to get back the one year’s worth of pension that has been given up.

This means these people would need to live into their late 80s and early 90s to get any value from deferring taking the state pension, according to calculations by a pensions industry expert.

Two out of three men will not live long enough to gain from deferring taking their state pension so will lose out if they take that option.

The expert said: “I can’t see many people going for that. And if you were in bad health you’d be bonkers to go for it.”

The calculations, done for the Irish Independent, are based on a likely rate of increase of about 4pc in the state pension for each year that a person defers taking their pension.

The Pension Commission suggested that the annual increase a person beyond 66 might expect in their state pension for not drawing on it at 66 would be in the region of 4pc. Someone who retires at the age of 66 is currently entitled to an annual state pension of €13,470, once the Christmas bonus is added in.

A man at 66 can expect to live for an average of 17.48 years, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) calculations.

This means the average man taking the state pension at 66 can expect to get at least €235,456 in pension payments over his lifetime.

If this man decides to take up the Government offer to defer taking the state pension for a year to 67, he will lose out on €13,470 in pension payments in the first year.

To make up for this loss, and to encourage people to work on and defer taking the state pension, this man at 67 will have €637 a year added to the state pension.

This is to put the man in the same financial position as if he had started taking the state pension at age 66.

So he might get €14,107 a year in state pension when he retires at 67, the industry expert calculated, instead of the normal €13,470.

But despite getting a higher state pension at the age of 67, it will take him more than 21 years to get back the one year’s worth of state pension he gave up between 66 and 67.

This means he would need to live to at least age 88, to be no worse off financially by deferring taking the state pension for a year.

CSO mortality tables show that a man aged 67 only has a 30pc chance of living to the age of 88. This means men will lose out financially by deferring taking the state pension at 66, the industry expert said.

The plan for a deferred pension was drafted by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and her officials.

It is informed by the Pension Commission but does not directly follow the report’s recommendations to gradually increasing the pension age to 67 over the coming years.

The department said the recommendations of the Pensions Commission are still under consideration and no decisions have been taken by Government yet, including on any proposed flexibility around pension age.

However, it is expected that any measure adopted that provides for flexibility will be actuarially neutral.

Consideration of the recommendations of the Pensions Commission and various options is continuing through the Cabinet Committee structure. Once concluded, the minister will bring a proposed response to the Government, the department said.