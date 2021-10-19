Thousands fear they will be still renting or paying mortgage in retirement

Many believe they will be still renting or paying off the mortgage in retirement.

A QUARTER of householders believe they will still be paying off their mortgage or paying rent when they retire.

This fear is strongest among women in the 35 and 44 age category, according to research from Aviva.

It comes as consultants Mercer found that the increase in the State pension in last week’s Budget and the decision not to raise the retirement age are impacting on the sustainability of the overall pension system here.

The Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland survey found that the 27pc of respondents who still expect to be paying for their accommodation in retirement works out at around 780,000 people.

And it is not just young people who fear they will be renting or paying off a mortgage later in life.

About a fifth of people aged over 55 said they expect to be still making mortgage repayments or paying rent in retirement.

The survey of 1,400 people, carried out by iReach Insights, found that 44pc of respondents said they would most likely take up a job to supplement their income in retirement.

One in ten said they would be seeking a full-time job.

A third said they had no idea how they will pay.

Many of those who expect to continue to have big financial commitments in retirement will depend on the State to help fund their lives.

Aviva’s Stephen Rice said a Central Bank of Ireland report published in July reported that the over-60s currently represent a quarter of all cases in long-term mortgage arrears.

“Our research findings highlight some very real societal issues that need to be debated at policy and governmental level if we are to avoid people living in poverty in retirement or being forced to work well beyond their normal retirement age,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index found the State pension in this country faces major challenges.

Ireland’s system is ranked in 25th place when it comes to sustainability.

The report said: “This points to future challenges as the population ages, given that the ratio of workers to pensioners in Ireland is set to fall from 4.5 to 1 today to just 2.3 to 1 by 2051.”

Singled out are the decisions to the increase in the State retirement pension by €5 in the recent Budget, the retention of the State retirement age at 66 for the foreseeable future, and the delay in introducing an automatic enrolment system for pensions.

And Ireland ranks behind the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average in terms of its gender pension gap.

Chief executive of Mercer Ireland John Mercer said: “Government policy needs to focus on ensuring the sustainability of our system and some of the key ways to do this are to continue to increase supplementary pension coverage, improve overall benefit security, and incentivise saving.”

A separate Bank of Ireland survey has revealed that 59pc of people are thinking more about their financial future than before the onset of the pandemic.

More than a third of respondents are planning more for their retirement ever since Covid-19 hit.

The survey shows that people are keen to invest in smarter ways to ensure they can enjoy a comfortable retirement.

But only half of those surveyed understand how pensions work, with men claiming a better knowledge of this area than women.



