Raising pension age to 68 will not meet projected funding shortfalls as Taoiseach warns of 'no easy choices'

Raising the State pension age to 68 will not meet projected funding shortfalls, according to the Oireachtas Committee for Social Protection.

It comes as the recommendation by the Pensions Commission to raise the pension age to 67 in increments by 2031 and to 68 by 2039 has received a fresh blow.

The Oireachtas Social Protection Committee today recommended to reject the Commissions findings and to keep the State pension age at 66.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the Government will make a decision on the State pension age by the end of March.

Speaking today, chairperson of the committee Independent TD Denis Naughten said that the committee does not think that the projected €3.6m shortfall will be met if the pension age is raised.

“We are not convinced, from the evidence that we have received, that increasing the pension age to 68 will meet the shortfall of €3.6bn that’s being projected as a saving in relation to that,” he said.

Deputy Naughten also said that the Pensions Commission had a very limited terms of reference.

“We feel that if they had a broader terms of reference they could have had a broader look at other areas of funding,” he said.

However, the committee is in favour of increasing PRSI taxes for the self-employed.

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh rejected claims that the committee’s report is a “scathing” rejection of the Pension Commission’s recommendations.

He said that the commission did not take into account the “disruptive” nature of the “world of work” when projecting pensions until 2070, saying that it did not consider factors such as artificial intelligence and climate change.

“It’s very much based on a business as usual model in terms of the world of work.

“The Pensions Commission pointed out themselves that their terms of reference is too limited to be able to deal with that in a meaningful way,” he said.

Speaking in the Dáil after the publication of the report, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that people living longer has “implications” for pensions and how society is “sustained”.

He said that the Government will now consider the committee’s report together with the report from the Commission on Taxation and Welfare, which is shortly due.

“There will not be any easy choices here,” he said.

Advocacy group for older people Age Action welcomed the committee’s report and said that the recommendation to abolish mandatory retirement is of “central importance”.

“[Mandatory retirement] is a waste of talent and experience in the economy,” said Nat O’Connor of Age Action.

“Rather than raising the pension age to force everyone to work longer – including people who are unable or who have already worked for 45 years or more – it makes much more sense to give people choice and control over when they transition from work to retirement.”