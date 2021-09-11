PSRI hikes in store for workers under plan to delay raising pension age

As life expectancy goes up, so does the burden on the State pension. Photo: Mark Condren

Workers face a series of PRSI hikes in the coming years to help fund a Government delay in increasing the State pension age, under new proposals.

Self-employed people will bear the brunt initially as they would see their contributions soar from 4pc to 11pc in the coming years.

The move would impact up to 331,000 people who are self-employed in the state.

Other employees will also take some of the pain from rising PRSI rates, although these would not kick in until the 2030s.

A confidential draft of the Pensions Commission’s report, seen by the Irish Independent, shows future generations of workers and employers will be hit by increases if its recommendations to fund the state pension system are adopted.

The Irish Independent revealed this week that the commission recommends stalling the hike in the age at which people qualify for the State pension.

The State pension age currently stands at 66. In its report, the commission recommends that the pension age rises by three months a year after 2028, reaching 67 in 2031, before increasing to 68 in 2039.

However, the reform package it will recommend to “address fiscal sustainability” also comes with PRSI hikes and a state contribution to prop up the system.

The self-employed would see the PSRI hikes first. Their rate would rise from 4pc to 10pc initially by 2030.

It would move to a higher rate – that now stands at 11pc – before jumping another 2.4pc by 2040 and 0.1pc by 2050.

There would be no increases for employees or employers until after 2030, but they would pay an extra 1.35pc by 2040.

The report also recommends the Exchequer would make a yearly contribution worth 10pc of its spend on the State pension. The commission was set up to examine the sustainability of the pension system, as costs are set to rise sharply due to an ageing population.

“Thankfully, people are living for longer and are healthier than previous generations,” states the report.

“A man aged 65 has a life expectancy of 18.2 years, while a woman aged 65 has a life expectancy of 20.9 years.

“This has increased by approximately five years in the last two decades, and is expected to increase by a further three years in the next two decades.”

Its draft report notes that an increase in the pension age to 67, due to happen this year, “featured to a notable extent” in last year’s general election.

Following public outcry, the increase was deferred pending the commission’s report.

“This public concern endures and was borne out in subsequent surveys and in many submissions to the commission.”

The report says its focus on self-employed PRSI is “on grounds of fairness and equity”. It says their rates are “notably lower” at 4pc.

It examined four options to fund the system, including one that would rely solely on PRSI hikes. The other options would mean bigger PRSI increases that would start reducing wage packets earlier.

Other key recommendations include:

:: The retirement age in employment contracts should be aligned by law with the State pension age. This would mean that an employer could not set a compulsory retirement age below State pension age.

:: Increasing the State pension in line with wages or inflation, rather than continuing with the practice of the Government making announcements on budget day. It recommends the “immediate implementation” of benchmarking and indexation.

:: Those over State pension age who are currently exempt from PRSI should pay it “on a solidarity basis”.

:: Removing the exemption to pay PRSI on supplementary pensions and public sector pensions.

:: Allowing people to defer the State pension up to the age of 70, when they would get an increased weekly payment.

The commission says it considered four “policy levers” to meet projected shortfalls in the Social Insurance Fund.

They included increases to PRSI rates, broadening the PRSI base, increases to the State pension age and a new annual Exchequer contribution to the State pension fund.

It says using any of these levers by itself to meet the shortfalls in the Social Insurance Fund “would require such an extreme change that it would be impractical or even impossible to implement”.

It says the State pension system should continue to be financed on a pay-as-you-go basis. However, it recommends a separate Social Insurance Fund account is set up.

It supports annual Exchequer contributions to this account, rather than subventions when it falls into deficit.

“At the first meeting of the commission, the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, made it clear that the Government would not reduce current State pension rates of payment,” it says.

“The commission agreed from the outset that the Programme commitment in relation to the ‘maintenance of the State pension as the bedrock of the Irish pension system’ required that the State pension continue to have an overarching objective of ensuring that the pension paid to recipients is adequate, as a minimum, to protect pensioners from poverty.”