Pension funds seek Perrigo class action

Perrigo appealed against the decision by Revenue last February Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Two Florida public service pension funds have asked a US court to certify as a class action their claims that drugs company Perrigo harmed investors by allegedly failing to disclose its liability on a €1.6bn tax assessment from Revenue.

Plaintiffs for the funds - the Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and the Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund - said the dispute meets the requirements to certify it as a class action. This would combine several potential lawsuits with similar claims and damages into a single proceeding led by one firm.

The conflict stems from Revenue's audit of Elan's sale of a 50pc stake in Tysabri to Biogen. The deal happened eight months before Perrigo's acquisition of Elan in 2013.