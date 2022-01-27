One third of workers will be relying on the State when they retire

Pension coverage is uneven with almost all public sector employees having one, but many private sector workers set to depend on the State pension.

A THIRD of workers have no pension in place for when they retire and will be relying on the State to fund their life after work.

The vast majority of those with no company or private pension work in the private sector.

Some 95pc of public sector workers have an occupational pension, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The new figures come as the planned launch of a long-promised auto-enrolment scheme has been pushed out the end of next year.

It is designed to automatically enrol those with no occupational pension into a scheme.

Read More

When asked why they have no supplementary pension cover, 45pc stated that they never got around to organising it or would organise it at a future date, according to the CSO publication on pension coverage for 2021.

Affordability was the next most likely reason for not have a pension, with this cited by 40pc as the reason why they have no supplementary pension cover.

The State Pension is the expected main source of income on retirement for almost half of workers with no pension coverage.

Some three in 10 had not yet decided what their main source of income would be when they retire.

For those workers with no occupational pension coverage from their current employment, more than half said that their employer does not offer a pension scheme.

Pension coverage is lowest among younger workers.

One quarter of workers between the ages of 20 to 24 years had a pension, up one percentage point from 2020.

Pension coverage is greatest among workers aged between 45 to 54.

More than three-quarters of people in these age groups in employment had supplementary pension coverage.

Overall, two-thirds of workers have some form of pension coverage, outside of the State pension.

The numbers of employees with traditional defined benefit schemes has fallen from 35pc in 2021 to 28pc last year.

A defined benefit pensions promises to pay a set amount in a pension, based on the final salary and years of service.

But they have become hugely expensive to fund.

The number with defined contribution pensions increased to 69pc, from 64pc in 2020.

With a defined contribution pension what you get on retirement depends on how much was contributed to the plan and for how long.

CSO statistician Maureen Delamere said the new figures show that for those in a job around two-thirds have pension coverage of some form, outside of the State pension.

She said an analysis of pension coverage by occupational groups shows that workers whose occupation was classified as professionals had the highest pension coverage rate.

This compares with those in the skilled trades where just over four in 10 of workers had pension coverage.

Ms Delamere said the economic sector with the highest pension coverage in quarter three last year was public administration and defence at 95pc.

Ray McKenna, a partner in pensions consultancy firm Lockton, said workers do not always fully appreciate the value of pensions as an employee benefit.

He said employers should do more to better communicate the financial value of what is a lucrative and financially prudent perk to their staff.