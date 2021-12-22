Irish-listed firms erase pensions deficit thanks to equities rally

The stock market rally this year has helped to almost wipe out a pensions deficit at Irish-listed companies.

Research by US asset management firm Mercer said a 22pc rise in global equity markets and a 0.2pc increase in corporate bond yields this year has wiped out a €1bn deficit in defined benefit (DB) pension schemes and decreased ISEQ-listed company liabilities by close to 3pc.

Around a quarter of DB schemes - where employees get a set payout on retirement - are held in equity funds, according to the Pensions Authority, while another quarter are held in other assets such as bonds.

“A near perfect scenario of higher yields and strong asset performance will have had a positive impact on DB pension scheme funding levels,” said Peter Gray, corporate consulting leader with Mercer.

“The only headwind has been the rise in inflation expectations, which will have increased pension scheme liabilities insofar as the benefits are linked to inflation.”

The news comes after warnings from several EU supervisory authorities that asset markets are overvalued and could be subject to future “corrections”.

Mr Gray said there was "potential for future volatility” and that fund managers should look to improve funding levels, de-risk or diversify their investment strategies - particularly given new EU pensions regulations coming into force next year.

Mr Gray said the management of all types of pension funds is “more onerous than ever and the burden is only likely to increase”.

The equity rally should also see a rise in value of defined contribution schemes, where employers and employees both pay into a pension pot.

Rising inflation will impact retirees’ purchasing power, Mr Gray added, which he said they should factor into their investment decisions.

Inflation rose to 5.3pc in November, its highest level since the boom years, denting consumer confidence this month.