Explainer: How exactly will the new auto-enrolment pension scheme work?

THE introduction a new auto-enrolment pension scheme heralds a revolution in the pensions landscape in this State.

So what exactly is it, and how will it work?

Automatic enrolment is where an employer has to sign up their staff to a pension, if the staff do not already have a retirement plan.

Employers would then be obliged to contribute a percentage of an employee's salary to help fund their retirement. The State would also contribute to this scheme.

Have I not heard about this before?

You may well have heard about this before because plans to introduce an auto-enrolment pension scheme have been talked about for 25 years now.

Its implementation has been put off various times, but it now looks like it will finally happen from 2024 on.

Why do we need it?

Around one million workers in the State have no occupational or private pension.

Another way of looking at it is that around 65pc of private sector workers have no supplementary pension.

This means they will depend on the State contributory pension, which is funded by our PRSI (pay related social insurance) payments, when they retire.

Ever-increasing life expectancy and an ageing population mean there is set to be huge pressure on the Social Insurance Fund, which pays out the State pension from PRSI contributions, in the years ahead.

This is because there are expected to be fewer workers contributing to the Social Insurance Fund, due to the ageing of the workforce. And there will be increased costs to fund the healthcare costs of an older population.

The State pension is currently around €13,000 a year. But there are question marks about what level it will be at in the decades ahead.

This is why there are repeated attempts to raise the retirement age from the current 66 years.

Oh, and Ireland is the only Western country that doesn’t yet operate an auto-enrolment or similar system as a means of promoting pension savings.

How will this new pension scheme work?

From 2024, workers who do not already have a work or private pension will be automatically signed up for the new State scheme.

It will apply to those between the ages of 23 and 60, and for those earning between €20,000 and €80,000.

Similar to the SSIA (Special Saving Incentive Accounts) from the early 2000s, the State will incentive people to save into the scheme. The State will put in €1 for every €3 the employee contributes.

Participation in the new scheme will be voluntary. But you will have to actively sign out of the pension plan, for example, if you need to save for a home deposit. You will be opted back in two years later.

So, is there free money from the State?

Essentially, yes.

But then there is already “free money” for people who save into a pension in the form of tax relief. It is just that the concept of tax relief for pensions is hard to grasp.

That is why the State is selling this new auto-enrolment scheme as similar to the SSIAs, which were a rip-roaring success.

How much will I have to put in?

The new scheme will be phased in over a 10-year period.

This will mean contributions will be low initially, to allow employees and employers time to adapt to it.

In the first three years, employees will contribute 1.5pc of their salary, which will be matched by their employer, and the State will add an additional 0.5pc of the original amount put in by workers.

In years four to six, employees will contribute 3pc, which will again be matched by their employer, while the State will pay an extra 1pc into the pension scheme.

In years seven to nine, the percentage payments will go to 4.5pc for employees and employers, and 1.5pc from the Government.

After 10 years, employees and employers will contribute 6pc and the State will add 2pc.

What will that mean in euros for when I retire?

Suppose you are 23 and earn €40,000. If you are signed up for the scheme you will make total contributions of around €143,500.

This will be matched by their employer throughout the lifetime of the scheme.

The State will add €48,000.

The employee will end up with a pension pot worth around €660,000 at the age of 66, according to Government calculations.

Who will be affected by this?

Around 750,000 people will be signed up for the new scheme. Most of these are young.

Launching the scheme, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said that “young people, who are the pensioners of tomorrow, deserve to receive the same benefits of those retiring today”.

What have employers said?

Admirably, small firms lobby group Isme was quick out of the blocks welcoming the new scheme. This is despite the fact the scheme will cost employers money.

Will I still get the State pension?

Yes. The introduction of the new scheme will have no impact on your entitlements to the State pension. They are separate schemes.

You will get a full State contributory pension when you retire, providing you have made sufficient PRSI contributions.

But I already have a pension?

Then this new scheme does not apply to you.

If you have your own pension, but your employer is not contributing to it, it might make sense to switch to the new auto-enrolment scheme when it is operational.

What does it mean for others not going into the scheme?

There will be a cost that will have to be funded by all taxpayers.

The new scheme is estimated to cost around €2.8bn in the first decade of its operation.

Many consider this a price worth paying to ensure the financial security of most workers.

What if my earnings go above €80,000? Will I be forced out of the scheme?

No, you will not be forced out of the scheme if your earnings go above €80,000.

The employer contributions and the State top-up will be capped at a maximum of €80,000.

However, employees may continue contributing on earnings greater than €80,000 if they wish.

Are there any downsides?

The new scheme will be administered by a new Central Processing Authority housed within the Department of Social Protection.

This new agency will have agreements with private-sector pension providers such as Irish Life, with a choice of four different investment funds.

Workers will be able to choose a fund, and if they don’t, they will be put into a default fund.

There is criticism that the use of private sector pension providers will mean big fees for them, as these firms are notorious for making the exact level of fees they extract from pension savers impossible to work out.

Also, the fact that employers will have to sign staff up for the new scheme may mean there is more encouragement by some employers to force workers to operate as sub-contractors.

And the State contribution is not as generous as had been hoped.

But it will need to pay €1 for every €2.50 to stay in line with the current 40pc tax relief on pension savings available to workers earning above €36,800, according to Dr Laura Bambrick of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.